CADE: Cadence Bank

37.36 USD 0.77 (2.02%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CADE ha avuto una variazione del -2.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 37.32 e ad un massimo di 38.25.

Segui le dinamiche di Cadence Bank. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
37.32 38.25
Intervallo Annuale
25.22 40.20
Chiusura Precedente
38.13
Apertura
38.17
Bid
37.36
Ask
37.66
Minimo
37.32
Massimo
38.25
Volume
4.101 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.02%
Variazione Mensile
0.24%
Variazione Semestrale
24.45%
Variazione Annuale
17.71%
