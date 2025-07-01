Valute / CADE
CADE: Cadence Bank
37.36 USD 0.77 (2.02%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CADE ha avuto una variazione del -2.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 37.32 e ad un massimo di 38.25.
Segui le dinamiche di Cadence Bank. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
37.32 38.25
Intervallo Annuale
25.22 40.20
- Chiusura Precedente
- 38.13
- Apertura
- 38.17
- Bid
- 37.36
- Ask
- 37.66
- Minimo
- 37.32
- Massimo
- 38.25
- Volume
- 4.101 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.02%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.24%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 24.45%
- Variazione Annuale
- 17.71%
21 settembre, domenica