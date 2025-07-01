Currencies / CADE
CADE: Cadence Bank
36.47 USD 0.33 (0.90%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CADE exchange rate has changed by -0.90% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.09 and at a high of 36.79.
Follow Cadence Bank dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CADE News
- All You Need to Know About Cadence (CADE) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Cadence (CADE) Is Up 1.21% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Why Cadence (CADE) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- Cadence Bank: Shares Deserve A Respectful Downgrade (NYSE:CADE)
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 21st
- DA Davidson reiterates Buy rating on Cadence BanCorp stock with $42 price target
- Earnings call transcript: Cadence Bancorp Q2 2025 sees earnings beat, stock dips
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Cadence Bank Stock?
- Cadence (CADE) Could Be a Great Choice
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Stephens raises Cadence BanCorp stock price target to $42 on solid revenue
- Raymond James raises Cadence BanCorp stock price target to $42 on strong Q2
- Cadence Bank 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CADE)
- Cadence Bank (CADE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Cadence Bank Q2 2025 slides: record PPNR amid strategic acquisitions
- Cadence (CADE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Cadence Bancorp earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- Ahead of Cadence (CADE) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Cadence (CADE) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Cadence BanCorp stock rating upgraded by Piper Sandler on acquisition benefits
- Cadence BanCorp stock rating reiterated at Outperform by KBW after early deal close
- Cadence Bank completes $4.4 billion acquisition of Industry Bancshares
Daily Range
36.09 36.79
Year Range
25.22 40.20
- Previous Close
- 36.80
- Open
- 36.73
- Bid
- 36.47
- Ask
- 36.77
- Low
- 36.09
- High
- 36.79
- Volume
- 1.940 K
- Daily Change
- -0.90%
- Month Change
- -2.15%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.49%
- Year Change
- 14.90%
