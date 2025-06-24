Valute / BYRN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
BYRN: Byrna Technologies Inc
21.21 USD 0.14 (0.66%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BYRN ha avuto una variazione del 0.66% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 20.74 e ad un massimo di 21.51.
Segui le dinamiche di Byrna Technologies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BYRN News
- FactSet Research (FDS) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates
- MindWalk Holdings Corp. (HYFT) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Lesaka Technologies (LSAK) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Nike and public safety veterans join Byrna Technologies board
- Earnings call transcript: Byrna Technologies reports strong Q2 2025 growth
- Byrna Technologies: Aiming To Capture A Vast Market, But Success Isn't A Given (BYRN)
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Byrna Technologies Stock?
- Byrna Technologies reports strong Prime Day and July 4th sales
- Craig-Hallum initiates Byrna Technologies stock with Buy rating
- Here's Why You Should Retain Corpay Stock in Your Portfolio Now
- Here's Why H&R Block Stock Is a Great Pick for Your Portfolio
- Stock Market Holds At Record Highs Despite Trump Tariffs: Weekly Review
- Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Byrna Technologies shares rise as Q2 earnings beat estimates
- Byrna Technologies earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Chip Gear Maker KLA In The Spotlight, Hits Record High: Looking For The Best Stocks To Buy And Watch? Check These Lists
- Byrna: The Market Is Underestimating The Growth Trajectory (Q2 Earnings Preview)
- Rubrik, Shopify, Nasdaq Among IBD's Version Of The Magnificent Seven
- Stock Market Week: OPEC, Big 12, Amazon Prime Day And Tariffs Deadline
- Delta Stock Rallies Off Lows Ahead Of Earnings; Byrna Technologies, AZZ Also On The Calendar
- Byrna Technologies Gears Up For Q2 Print; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call
- Byrna Technologies: It May Be The Next Big Consumer Safety Brand (NASDAQ:BYRN)
- GE Aerospace Joins Big Cap 20. Which Other Stocks Just Came Onto IBD's Top Stock Screens?
- Byrna Technologies to Report Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, July 10, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. ET
Intervallo Giornaliero
20.74 21.51
Intervallo Annuale
13.10 34.78
- Chiusura Precedente
- 21.07
- Apertura
- 20.97
- Bid
- 21.21
- Ask
- 21.51
- Minimo
- 20.74
- Massimo
- 21.51
- Volume
- 1.083 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.66%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.94%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 26.93%
- Variazione Annuale
- 24.76%
20 settembre, sabato