QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BYRN
Tornare a Azioni

BYRN: Byrna Technologies Inc

21.21 USD 0.14 (0.66%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BYRN ha avuto una variazione del 0.66% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 20.74 e ad un massimo di 21.51.

Segui le dinamiche di Byrna Technologies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BYRN News

Intervallo Giornaliero
20.74 21.51
Intervallo Annuale
13.10 34.78
Chiusura Precedente
21.07
Apertura
20.97
Bid
21.21
Ask
21.51
Minimo
20.74
Massimo
21.51
Volume
1.083 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.66%
Variazione Mensile
7.94%
Variazione Semestrale
26.93%
Variazione Annuale
24.76%
20 settembre, sabato