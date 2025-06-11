Currencies / BYRN
BYRN: Byrna Technologies Inc
20.35 USD 0.32 (1.60%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BYRN exchange rate has changed by 1.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.75 and at a high of 20.44.
Follow Byrna Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BYRN News
- Nike and public safety veterans join Byrna Technologies board
- Earnings call transcript: Byrna Technologies reports strong Q2 2025 growth
- Byrna Technologies: Aiming To Capture A Vast Market, But Success Isn't A Given (BYRN)
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Byrna Technologies Stock?
- Byrna Technologies reports strong Prime Day and July 4th sales
- Craig-Hallum initiates Byrna Technologies stock with Buy rating
- Stock Market Holds At Record Highs Despite Trump Tariffs: Weekly Review
- Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Byrna Technologies shares rise as Q2 earnings beat estimates
- Byrna Technologies earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Byrna: The Market Is Underestimating The Growth Trajectory (Q2 Earnings Preview)
- Byrna Technologies: It May Be The Next Big Consumer Safety Brand (NASDAQ:BYRN)
- Byrna Technologies to Report Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, July 10, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. ET
Daily Range
19.75 20.44
Year Range
13.10 34.78
- Previous Close
- 20.03
- Open
- 20.03
- Bid
- 20.35
- Ask
- 20.65
- Low
- 19.75
- High
- 20.44
- Volume
- 675
- Daily Change
- 1.60%
- Month Change
- 3.56%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.78%
- Year Change
- 19.71%
