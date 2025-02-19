Valute / BRT
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
BRT: BRT Apartments Corp (MD)
16.25 USD 0.22 (1.34%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BRT ha avuto una variazione del -1.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.08 e ad un massimo di 16.60.
Segui le dinamiche di BRT Apartments Corp (MD). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BRT News
- BRT Apartments Stock: Buy The Dip Opportunity As Portfolio Growth Continues (NYSE:BRT)
- BRT earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Brt Apartments (BRT) Q2 Revenue Up 1.4%
- Modiv Industrial, Inc. (MDV) Beats Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- UMH Properties (UMH) Misses Q2 FFO Estimates
- Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Misses Q2 FFO Estimates
- Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Q2 FFO Match Estimates
- Essex Property Trust (ESS) Beats Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Fed Looms Over Mid-Summer Rally
- Veris Residential (VRE) Q2 FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- BRT Apartments Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend
- U.S. REIT Share Repurchase Activity Doubles In Q1 2025
- BRT earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- BRT Apartments Stock: Still No Upgrade (NYSE:BRT)
- My Dividend Stock Portfolio: New All-Time Dividend Record In March
- Fed Looms As Sentiment Dims
- Buried Treasures: 4 Dramatically Undervalued REITs
- My Dividend Stock Portfolio: New January Dividend Record - 100 Holdings With 14 Buys
Intervallo Giornaliero
16.08 16.60
Intervallo Annuale
14.17 20.20
- Chiusura Precedente
- 16.47
- Apertura
- 16.54
- Bid
- 16.25
- Ask
- 16.55
- Minimo
- 16.08
- Massimo
- 16.60
- Volume
- 105
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.34%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.85%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -4.36%
- Variazione Annuale
- -8.30%
21 settembre, domenica