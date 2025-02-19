Currencies / BRT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BRT: BRT Apartments Corp (MD)
16.31 USD 0.02 (0.12%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BRT exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.10 and at a high of 16.44.
Follow BRT Apartments Corp (MD) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BRT News
- BRT Apartments Stock: Buy The Dip Opportunity As Portfolio Growth Continues (NYSE:BRT)
- BRT earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Brt Apartments (BRT) Q2 Revenue Up 1.4%
- Modiv Industrial, Inc. (MDV) Beats Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- UMH Properties (UMH) Misses Q2 FFO Estimates
- Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Misses Q2 FFO Estimates
- Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Q2 FFO Match Estimates
- Essex Property Trust (ESS) Beats Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Fed Looms Over Mid-Summer Rally
- Veris Residential (VRE) Q2 FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- BRT Apartments Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend
- U.S. REIT Share Repurchase Activity Doubles In Q1 2025
- BRT earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- BRT Apartments Stock: Still No Upgrade (NYSE:BRT)
- My Dividend Stock Portfolio: New All-Time Dividend Record In March
- Fed Looms As Sentiment Dims
- Buried Treasures: 4 Dramatically Undervalued REITs
- My Dividend Stock Portfolio: New January Dividend Record - 100 Holdings With 14 Buys
Daily Range
16.10 16.44
Year Range
14.17 20.20
- Previous Close
- 16.33
- Open
- 16.44
- Bid
- 16.31
- Ask
- 16.61
- Low
- 16.10
- High
- 16.44
- Volume
- 20
- Daily Change
- -0.12%
- Month Change
- 3.23%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.00%
- Year Change
- -7.96%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%