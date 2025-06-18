Valute / ATEC
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
ATEC: Alphatec Holdings Inc
15.54 USD 0.32 (2.10%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ATEC ha avuto una variazione del 2.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.17 e ad un massimo di 15.57.
Segui le dinamiche di Alphatec Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ATEC News
- Alphatec Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 16.49 USD
- Alphatec at Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference: Strategic Growth and Innovation
- Cameco Stock, Argan, Gold Fields Among 10 New Entrants On IBD Watchlists
- Gold, Cybersecurity Stocks Pop Amid Market Surge: Check Out Which Securities Just Came On – And Off – IBD's Top Stock Screens
- Gold Miners Top List Of Best Growth Stocks To Buy And Watch: See New Stocks Just Added To IBD 50, Big Cap 20, More
- Alphatec Holdings stock hits 52-week high at $16.02
- No. 1 Ranked Medical Device Maker Insulet Leads 11 Stocks Onto IBD Best Stock Lists: See New Names On IBD 50 And Stock Spotlight Watchlists
- Axon, Perimeter Solutions, Futu Rise Onto Best Stock Lists: Check Out New Names Arriving On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Why Is Carlsmed Stock Gaining Monday? - Carlsmed (NASDAQ:CARL)
- Palantir Among AI Stocks Rising Onto Best Stocks Lists: It was Among New Names Added To The IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Watchlists
- NatWest Broke Out Tuesday And It's Still Climbing. Which Other Stocks Just Joined The IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Top Stock Lists?
- Alphatec Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 15.47 USD
- Alphatec (ATEC) Q2 Revenue Jumps 27%
- Amazon, UnitedHealth among Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Crude Oil Down 2%; Amazon Shares Tumble After Q2 Results - Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC)
- Monolithic Power Systems, Workiva, Interface, AppFolio And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Rich Sparkle Holdings (NASDAQ:ANPA), AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)
- Amazon, Reddit Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Alphatec Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 13.16 USD
- Earnings call transcript: Alphatec Q2 2025 beats EPS and revenue forecasts
- ATEC Q2 2025 slides show inflection to profitability with 29% surgical revenue growth
- Alphatec (ATEC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Alphatecs earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Alphatec - Continued Growth, Narrowing Losses (NASDAQ:ATEC)
- Alphatec stock price target maintained at $22.50 by TD Cowen
Intervallo Giornaliero
15.17 15.57
Intervallo Annuale
4.88 16.70
- Chiusura Precedente
- 15.22
- Apertura
- 15.39
- Bid
- 15.54
- Ask
- 15.84
- Minimo
- 15.17
- Massimo
- 15.57
- Volume
- 3.133 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.10%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.33%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 54.01%
- Variazione Annuale
- 178.00%
20 settembre, sabato