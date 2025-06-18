QuotazioniSezioni
ATEC: Alphatec Holdings Inc

15.54 USD 0.32 (2.10%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ATEC ha avuto una variazione del 2.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.17 e ad un massimo di 15.57.

Segui le dinamiche di Alphatec Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
15.17 15.57
Intervallo Annuale
4.88 16.70
Chiusura Precedente
15.22
Apertura
15.39
Bid
15.54
Ask
15.84
Minimo
15.17
Massimo
15.57
Volume
3.133 K
Variazione giornaliera
2.10%
Variazione Mensile
-1.33%
Variazione Semestrale
54.01%
Variazione Annuale
178.00%
