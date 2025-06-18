Currencies / ATEC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ATEC: Alphatec Holdings Inc
15.00 USD 0.05 (0.33%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ATEC exchange rate has changed by -0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.74 and at a high of 15.13.
Follow Alphatec Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ATEC News
- Alphatec Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 16.49 USD
- Alphatec at Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference: Strategic Growth and Innovation
- Cameco Stock, Argan, Gold Fields Among 10 New Entrants On IBD Watchlists
- Gold, Cybersecurity Stocks Pop Amid Market Surge: Check Out Which Securities Just Came On – And Off – IBD's Top Stock Screens
- Gold Miners Top List Of Best Growth Stocks To Buy And Watch: See New Stocks Just Added To IBD 50, Big Cap 20, More
- Alphatec Holdings stock hits 52-week high at $16.02
- No. 1 Ranked Medical Device Maker Insulet Leads 11 Stocks Onto IBD Best Stock Lists: See New Names On IBD 50 And Stock Spotlight Watchlists
- Axon, Perimeter Solutions, Futu Rise Onto Best Stock Lists: Check Out New Names Arriving On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Why Is Carlsmed Stock Gaining Monday? - Carlsmed (NASDAQ:CARL)
- Palantir Among AI Stocks Rising Onto Best Stocks Lists: It was Among New Names Added To The IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Watchlists
- NatWest Broke Out Tuesday And It's Still Climbing. Which Other Stocks Just Joined The IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Top Stock Lists?
- Alphatec Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 15.47 USD
- Alphatec (ATEC) Q2 Revenue Jumps 27%
- Amazon, UnitedHealth among Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Crude Oil Down 2%; Amazon Shares Tumble After Q2 Results - Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC)
- Monolithic Power Systems, Workiva, Interface, AppFolio And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Rich Sparkle Holdings (NASDAQ:ANPA), AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)
- Amazon, Reddit Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Alphatec Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 13.16 USD
- Earnings call transcript: Alphatec Q2 2025 beats EPS and revenue forecasts
- ATEC Q2 2025 slides show inflection to profitability with 29% surgical revenue growth
- Alphatec (ATEC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Alphatecs earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Alphatec - Continued Growth, Narrowing Losses (NASDAQ:ATEC)
- Alphatec stock price target maintained at $22.50 by TD Cowen
Daily Range
14.74 15.13
Year Range
4.88 16.70
- Previous Close
- 15.05
- Open
- 14.93
- Bid
- 15.00
- Ask
- 15.30
- Low
- 14.74
- High
- 15.13
- Volume
- 986
- Daily Change
- -0.33%
- Month Change
- -4.76%
- 6 Months Change
- 48.66%
- Year Change
- 168.34%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%