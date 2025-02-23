Valute / ABEV
ABEV: Ambev S.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing 1 Comm
2.28 USD 0.03 (1.30%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ABEV ha avuto una variazione del -1.30% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.27 e ad un massimo di 2.29.
Segui le dinamiche di Ambev S.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing 1 Comm. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ABEV News
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.27 2.29
Intervallo Annuale
1.76 2.64
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.31
- Apertura
- 2.29
- Bid
- 2.28
- Ask
- 2.58
- Minimo
- 2.27
- Massimo
- 2.29
- Volume
- 9.233 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.30%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.64%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -1.30%
- Variazione Annuale
- -8.43%