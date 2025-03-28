Valute / USTEC
USTEC: US Tech 100 Index
24615.20 USD 147.00 (0.60%)
Settore: Indice Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio USTEC ha avuto una variazione del 0.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24410.50 e ad un massimo di 24643.10.
Segui le dinamiche di US Tech 100 Index. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
USTEC News
- Legence chiude IPO da 825 milioni di dollari sul NASDAQ
- TSX futures subdued with Bank of Canada rate trajectory in focus
- Trump/Putin summit, UnitedHealth and Japan’s GDP - what’s moving markets
- Futures muted, Cisco reports, Bitcoin’s record high - what’s moving markets
- US stock futures largely steady after record run for S&P 500, Nasdaq
- Thomson Reuters stock rises on inclusion in Nasdaq-100 Index
- Barclays notes Big Tech capex impacts on valuation metrics
Applicazioni di Trading per USTEC
BreakoutPulse MT5
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (9)
ATTENTION: DO NOT USE THE DEFAULT SET. PLEASE USE THE RECOMMENDED SETS BELOW DOWNLOAD HERE V8.0 Setfiles - updated 12/08/2025 Please, now, add the http://worldtimeapi.org/api/timezone/Etc/UTC link to your MT5 terminal. This is a scalper system, and the tick backtest is more realistic for this type of system. Introducing BreakoutPulse: Your Ultimate Trading Companion for XAUUSD, US30, and USTEC - and you can also make your own set files. BreakoutPuse is a powerful Expert Advisor designed
Titan Breaker EA
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (2)
Benvenuto in TITAN BREAKER EA AVVISO IMPORTANTE Solo un numero limitato di copie è disponibile al prezzo attuale Il prezzo aumenterà presto a 1553 $ Segnali live – US30, NAS100 Informazioni su TITAN BREAKER EA TITAN BREAKER EA è un sistema di trading avanzato sviluppato combinando le strategie principali di tre diversi EA progettati per US30 e NASDAQ. È stato ulteriormente perfezionato e aggiornato in una nuova strategia a lungo termine. Il sistema è progettato per raggiungere un tasso di succe
SwiftCap Master EA
Hassan Sarfraz
5 (1)
SwiftCap Master EA è un sistema di trading completamente automatizzato, progettato per operare su diversi mercati ad alta volatilità . È ottimizzato per oro (XAUUSD), Bitcoin (BTCUSD), US30, NAS100 (USTEC), SPX500 (US500), DE40, EURUSD, USDJPY e GBPUSD . L'EA funziona identificando massimi e minimi chiave, posizionando ordini stop pendenti a livelli di breakout strategici e utilizzando una logica di trailing stop intelligente per gestire le operazioni in modo efficiente. È progettato
QuantScalping
Jakub Schwarz
QuantScalping - Precision Scalping for Consistent Profits Join channel here: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/quantbreakprop Overview QuantScalp is a cutting-edge scalping trading strategy designed to maximize your trading efficiency and profitability. Built with advanced algorithms and tailored for high-frequency trading, QuantScalp offers a unique approach to the markets, ensuring faster wins and higher win rates. Key Features Optimized Scalping Strategy : Harnesses advanced technical analy
FREE
PCA Arbitrage 3X
Oleksandr Art'omenko
Immergetevi nel mondo della statistica ad alta precisione e della distribuzione dinamica del capitale con lo strumento all’avanguardia – PCA Arbitrage 3X . Questo indicatore è realizzato sulla base dell’ Analisi delle Componenti Principali (PCA) , un metodo impiegato dai trader di élite per individuare pattern nascosti nel movimento del mercato. Grazie all’avanzato algoritmo di Jacobi (ML) per il calcolo dei valori e dei vettori propri, il sistema trasforma dati storici complessi in segnali chia
FREE
TurtleLongTerm
Yan Xiong Xue
Single-Product Turtle Strategy (Medium-to-Long Term Version 1.02) Recommended Timeframe: H4 Recommended Instruments: GBPUSD | GBPJPY | USDJPY | XAUUSD | XTIUSD | CADJPY | GBPCAD | USTEC | BTCUSD | HK50 | DE40 | JP225 Strategy Overview Entry: Breakout of the long-period Donchian Channel (default: 55 periods). Position Sizing: Percentage-based stop loss to determine position size (default: 1% risk per trade). Exit: Reverse breakout of the short-period Donchian Channel (default: 10 periods).
Nasdaq Champion MT5
Sugianto
4 (1)
Trade Nasdaq 100 Like a Pro – Powered by a Decade of Expertise For years, as an EA developer, I received countless requests to create an expert advisor specifically designed to trade the Nasdaq 100. I took that challenge seriously. After nearly a decade of research, development, and real-world testing, I finally perfected an expert advisor that delivers powerful, automated trading for Nasdaq 100.This isn't just another EA—it’s the result of 10 years of refinement , built to maximize opportuniti
Cloud Trade EA
projektfarm GmbH
5 (2)
Cloud Trade EA – Precision Swing Trading for S&P 500 and Nasdaq LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at the current price! Final price: 590$ Cloud Trade EA is the result of our 12 years of experience in building professional trading systems for the MetaTrader platform. Cloud Trade EA is a robust Expert Advisor designed for swing trading on the daily time frame . Exclusively targeting the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices, Cloud Trade EA is tailored to long-term success by leveraging the unique charact
Intervallo Giornaliero
24410.50 24643.10
Intervallo Annuale
16313.25 24643.10
21 settembre, domenica