USTEC: US Tech 100 Index
24471.10 USD 218.60 (0.90%)
Setor: Índice Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do USTEC para hoje mudou para 0.90%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 24248.30 e o mais alto foi 24567.70.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas US Tech 100 Index. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
USTEC Notícias
- Futuros do TSX estáveis enquanto investidores aguardam decisões do BoC e Fed
- Futuros do TSX recuam com decisões do Banco do Canadá e Fed no horizonte
- TSX futures subdued with Bank of Canada rate trajectory in focus
- Trump/Putin summit, UnitedHealth and Japan’s GDP - what’s moving markets
- Futures muted, Cisco reports, Bitcoin’s record high - what’s moving markets
- US stock futures largely steady after record run for S&P 500, Nasdaq
- Thomson Reuters stock rises on inclusion in Nasdaq-100 Index
- Barclays notes Big Tech capex impacts on valuation metrics
Faixa diária
24248.30 24567.70
Faixa anual
16313.25 24567.70
- Fechamento anterior
- 24252.50
- Open
- 24253.10
- Bid
- 24471.10
- Ask
- 24471.40
- Low
- 24248.30
- High
- 24567.70
- Volume
- 274.401 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.90%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.82%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 16.96%
- Mudança anual
- 25.14%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh