Currencies / USTEC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
USTEC: US Tech 100 Index
24283.30 USD 5.20 (0.02%)
Sector: Index Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
USTEC exchange rate has changed by 0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24273.50 and at a high of 24301.00.
Follow US Tech 100 Index dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USTEC News
- TSX futures subdued with Bank of Canada rate trajectory in focus
- Trump/Putin summit, UnitedHealth and Japan’s GDP - what’s moving markets
- Futures muted, Cisco reports, Bitcoin’s record high - what’s moving markets
- US stock futures largely steady after record run for S&P 500, Nasdaq
- Thomson Reuters stock rises on inclusion in Nasdaq-100 Index
- Barclays notes Big Tech capex impacts on valuation metrics
Trading Applications for USTEC
BreakoutPulse MT5
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (9)
ATTENTION: DO NOT USE THE DEFAULT SET. PLEASE USE THE RECOMMENDED SETS BELOW DOWNLOAD HERE V8.0 Setfiles - updated 12/08/2025 Please, now, add the http://worldtimeapi.org/api/timezone/Etc/UTC link to your MT5 terminal. This is a scalper system, and the tick backtest is more realistic for this type of system. Introducing BreakoutPulse: Your Ultimate Trading Companion for XAUUSD, US30, and USTEC - and you can also make your own set files. BreakoutPuse is a powerful Expert Advisor designed
Titan Breaker EA
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (2)
Welcome to TITAN BREAKER EA IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price The price will soon increase to $1553 Live signal – US30, NAS100 Live signal (XAU and other pairs) – Coming soon Other Live Signals and Products About TITAN BREAKER EA TITAN BREAKER EA is an advanced trading system developed by combining the core strategies of three different EAs designed for US30 and NASDAQ. It has been further refined and upgraded into a new long-term strategy
SwiftCap Master EA
Hassan Sarfraz
5 (1)
SwiftCap Master EA is a fully automated trading system built to trade across multiple high-volatility markets . It is optimized for Gold (XAUUSD), Bitcoin (BTCUSD), US30, NAS100 (USTEC), SPX500 (US500), DE40, EURUSD, USDJPY, and GBPUSD . The EA works by identifying key highs and lows, placing pending stop orders at strategic breakout levels, and using smart trailing stop logic to manage trades efficiently. It’s built for disciplined, trend-following execution - with a strong focus on risk contro
QuantScalping
Jakub Schwarz
QuantScalping - Precision Scalping for Consistent Profits Join channel here: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/quantbreakprop Overview QuantScalp is a cutting-edge scalping trading strategy designed to maximize your trading efficiency and profitability. Built with advanced algorithms and tailored for high-frequency trading, QuantScalp offers a unique approach to the markets, ensuring faster wins and higher win rates. Key Features Optimized Scalping Strategy : Harnesses advanced technical analy
FREE
PCA Arbitrage 3X
Oleksandr Art'omenko
Dive into the world of highly accurate statistics and dynamic capital allocation with the advanced tool – PCA Arbitrage 3X . This indicator is based on Principal Component Analysis (PCA) , a method used by elite traders to identify hidden patterns in market movements. With the advanced Jacobi algorithm (ML) for calculating eigenvalues and eigenvectors, the system transforms complex historical data into clear signals for entry and position management. Applying this approach enables thoughtful
FREE
This is a HFT bot based on a real market-making algorithm. The strategy continuously offers BID-ASK quotes and aims to capture the spread by executing several trades in a day. As with all HFT algorithms, it is essential to run this strategy with a low slippage broker for optimal performance. The tightness of the bid-ask quotes can be set and optimised for your broker's specification, tighter spreads will have higher frequencies. The bot can be attached to any time-frame chart M1, H1, D1 etc. Sui
Daily Ranger USTEC Ultimate
Prasad Fidelis Dsa
The Daily Ranger USTEC Ultimate EA is an intraday trading system designed to capture the full potential of the Nasdaq index's (also known as USTEC, US100, NAS100, NQ100) distinctive intraday volatility. The EA trades during the New York trading sesssion taking maximum 2 high quality intraday trades with SL and TP all the time. NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE, NO ADDING TO LOSERS The EA is tested with real tick data, the most accurate way to test an EA. Choose your preferred Risk Per Trade, and watch our
Honest EA is what it's name suggest. It's an EA which trades the USTEC index with multiple strategies. It usually trades short periods in the direction of the trend. The EA has about 50% win rate and a profit factor above 1.4. These numbers are consistent across the last 13 years. EA is designed to run on USTEC H1. Correlated symbols might work (like QQQ). Inputs: Entry Lots: the base volume size Entry Lots per this many balance: take 1 "Entry Lots" for every X balance. For example: if account b
Daily Range
24273.50 24301.00
Year Range
16313.25 24387.90
- Previous Close
- 24278.10
- Open
- 24277.90
- Bid
- 24283.30
- Ask
- 24283.60
- Low
- 24273.50
- High
- 24301.00
- Volume
- 7.178 K
- Daily Change
- 0.02%
- Month Change
- 2.04%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.06%
- Year Change
- 24.18%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev