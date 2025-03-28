通貨 / USTEC
USTEC: US Tech 100 Index
24455.50 USD 12.70 (0.05%)
セクター: インデックス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
USTECの今日の為替レートは、-0.05%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり24410.50の安値と24504.50の高値で取引されました。
US Tech 100 Indexダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
USTEC News
- レジェンス、NASDAQで8億2500万ドルのIPOを完了
- TSX futures subdued with Bank of Canada rate trajectory in focus
- Trump/Putin summit, UnitedHealth and Japan’s GDP - what’s moving markets
- Futures muted, Cisco reports, Bitcoin’s record high - what’s moving markets
- US stock futures largely steady after record run for S&P 500, Nasdaq
- Thomson Reuters stock rises on inclusion in Nasdaq-100 Index
- Barclays notes Big Tech capex impacts on valuation metrics
1日のレンジ
24410.50 24504.50
1年のレンジ
16313.25 24567.70
- 以前の終値
- 24468.20
- 始値
- 24474.00
- 買値
- 24455.50
- 買値
- 24455.80
- 安値
- 24410.50
- 高値
- 24504.50
- 出来高
- 69.919 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.05%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.76%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 16.88%
- 1年の変化
- 25.06%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K