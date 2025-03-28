통화 / USTEC
USTEC: US Tech 100 Index
24615.20 USD 147.00 (0.60%)
부문: 인덱스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
USTEC 환율이 오늘 0.60%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24410.50이고 고가는 24643.10이었습니다.
US Tech 100 Index 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
USTEC을 위한 트레이딩 애플리케이션
BreakoutPulse MT5
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (9)
ATTENTION: DO NOT USE THE DEFAULT SET. PLEASE USE THE RECOMMENDED SETS BELOW DOWNLOAD HERE V8.0 Setfiles - updated 12/08/2025 Please, now, add the http://worldtimeapi.org/api/timezone/Etc/UTC link to your MT5 terminal. This is a scalper system, and the tick backtest is more realistic for this type of system. Introducing BreakoutPulse: Your Ultimate Trading Companion for XAUUSD, US30, and USTEC - and you can also make your own set files. BreakoutPuse is a powerful Expert Advisor designed
Titan Breaker EA
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (2)
TITAN BREAKER EA에 오신 것을 환영합니다 중요 안내 현재 가격으로 구매 가능한 수량이 제한되어 있습니다 가격은 곧 $1553로 인상될 예정입니다 실시간 신호 – US30, NAS100 TITAN BREAKER EA 소개 TITAN BREAKER EA는 US30 및 NASDAQ을 위해 설계된 세 가지 서로 다른 EA의 핵심 전략을 결합하여 개발된 고급 거래 시스템입니다. 이후 추가 개선 및 업그레이드를 통해 장기 전략으로 완성되었습니다. 이 시스템은 약 60\~70%의 승률을 목표로 설계되었으며, 높은 위험 대비 보상 비율의 거래에 중점을 둡니다. 이를 통해 작은 손실과 큰 이익을 실현하여 주요 시장 움직임을 활용하고 거래당 수익을 극대화합니다. 주요 특징 * 마틴게일 전략 미사용 * 그리드 전략 미사용 * 거래당 고정 손절매 70 핍 * 세 가지 거래 전략 선택 가능 * 신호당 1개, 2개 또는 3개의 거래 오픈 옵션 * 추천 통화쌍: US30 및 NAS100 (
SwiftCap Master EA
Hassan Sarfraz
5 (1)
SwiftCap Master EA 는 변동성이 높은 여러 시장 에서 거래할 수 있도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 거래 시스템입니다. 금(XAUUSD), 비트코인(BTCUSD), US30, NAS100(USTEC), SPX500(US500), DE40, EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD에 최적화되어 있습니다 . EA는 주요 고점과 저점을 파악하고, 전략적 돌파 수준에 보류 손절매 주문을 넣고, 스마트 트레일링 손절매 로직을 사용하여 거래를 효율적으로 관리합니다. 위험 관리와 꾸준한 성장 에 중점을 두고, 엄격한 추세 추종 실행을 위해 설계되었습니다. Download Set Files and Back Test Results || MT4 Version Signals: Master Portfolio (GOLD, BTCUSD, USTEC, USDJPY Conservative Set files) Join Our Discord a
QuantScalping
Jakub Schwarz
QuantScalping - Precision Scalping for Consistent Profits Join channel here: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/quantbreakprop Overview QuantScalp is a cutting-edge scalping trading strategy designed to maximize your trading efficiency and profitability. Built with advanced algorithms and tailored for high-frequency trading, QuantScalp offers a unique approach to the markets, ensuring faster wins and higher win rates. Key Features Optimized Scalping Strategy : Harnesses advanced technical analy
FREE
PCA Arbitrage 3X
Oleksandr Art'omenko
정밀한 통계와 역동적인 자본 배분의 세계에 최첨단 도구인 PCA Arbitrage 3X 와 함께 몰입해보세요. 이 인디케이터는 엘리트 트레이더들이 시장 움직임 속 숨겨진 규칙성을 찾아내기 위해 사용하는 **주성분 분석(Principal Component Analysis, PCA)**을 기반으로 제작되었습니다. 고급 **야코비(Jacobi) 알고리즘(ML)**을 통해 고유값과 고유벡터를 계산하여, 복잡한 과거 데이터를 명확한 진입 및 포지션 관리 신호로 변환합니다. 이 접근 방식을 적용하면 신중한 의사결정을 내릴 수 있고, 불확실성을 최소화하며, 위험과 성과 간의 균형을 향상시킬 수 있습니다. PCA (Principal Component Analysis) 메소드가 과거 데이터에서 어떻게 작동하는지 보려면 무료로 테스트 할 수 있습니다. 주성분 분석(PCA) 방법 기반 전문가 어드바이저. 인디케이터 사용 방법 이 버전은 무료 예시용으로, 기능이 제한되어 있으며 오로지 데모 목적으
FREE
TurtleLongTerm
Yan Xiong Xue
Single-Product Turtle Strategy (Medium-to-Long Term Version 1.02) Recommended Timeframe: H4 Recommended Instruments: GBPUSD | GBPJPY | USDJPY | XAUUSD | XTIUSD | CADJPY | GBPCAD | USTEC | BTCUSD | HK50 | DE40 | JP225 Strategy Overview Entry: Breakout of the long-period Donchian Channel (default: 55 periods). Position Sizing: Percentage-based stop loss to determine position size (default: 1% risk per trade). Exit: Reverse breakout of the short-period Donchian Channel (default: 10 periods).
Nasdaq Champion MT5
Sugianto
4 (1)
Trade Nasdaq 100 Like a Pro – Powered by a Decade of Expertise For years, as an EA developer, I received countless requests to create an expert advisor specifically designed to trade the Nasdaq 100. I took that challenge seriously. After nearly a decade of research, development, and real-world testing, I finally perfected an expert advisor that delivers powerful, automated trading for Nasdaq 100.This isn't just another EA—it’s the result of 10 years of refinement , built to maximize opportuniti
Cloud Trade EA
projektfarm GmbH
5 (2)
Cloud Trade EA – Precision Swing Trading for S&P 500 and Nasdaq LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at the current price! Final price: 590$ Cloud Trade EA is the result of our 12 years of experience in building professional trading systems for the MetaTrader platform. Cloud Trade EA is a robust Expert Advisor designed for swing trading on the daily time frame . Exclusively targeting the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices, Cloud Trade EA is tailored to long-term success by leveraging the unique charact
일일 변동 비율
24410.50 24643.10
년간 변동
16313.25 24643.10
- 이전 종가
- 24468.20
- 시가
- 24474.00
- Bid
- 24615.20
- Ask
- 24615.50
- 저가
- 24410.50
- 고가
- 24643.10
- 볼륨
- 248.959 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.60%
- 월 변동
- 3.43%
- 6개월 변동
- 17.65%
- 년간 변동율
- 25.88%
