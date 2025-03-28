시세섹션
USTEC: US Tech 100 Index

24615.20 USD 147.00 (0.60%)
부문: 인덱스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

USTEC 환율이 오늘 0.60%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24410.50이고 고가는 24643.10이었습니다.

US Tech 100 Index 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

BreakoutPulse MT5
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (9)
Experts
ATTENTION:  DO NOT USE THE DEFAULT SET. PLEASE USE THE RECOMMENDED SETS BELOW DOWNLOAD HERE  V8.0 Setfiles -   updated 12/08/2025 Please, now, add the  http://worldtimeapi.org/api/timezone/Etc/UTC link to your MT5 terminal. This is a scalper system, and the tick backtest is more realistic for this type of system. Introducing BreakoutPulse:  Your Ultimate Trading Companion for XAUUSD, US30, and USTEC - and you can also make your own set files. BreakoutPuse is a powerful Expert Advisor designed
Titan Breaker EA
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (2)
Experts
TITAN BREAKER EA에 오신 것을 환영합니다 중요 안내 현재 가격으로 구매 가능한 수량이 제한되어 있습니다 가격은 곧 $1553로 인상될 예정입니다 실시간 신호 – US30, NAS100 TITAN BREAKER EA 소개 TITAN BREAKER EA는 US30 및 NASDAQ을 위해 설계된 세 가지 서로 다른 EA의 핵심 전략을 결합하여 개발된 고급 거래 시스템입니다. 이후 추가 개선 및 업그레이드를 통해 장기 전략으로 완성되었습니다. 이 시스템은 약 60\~70%의 승률을 목표로 설계되었으며, 높은 위험 대비 보상 비율의 거래에 중점을 둡니다. 이를 통해 작은 손실과 큰 이익을 실현하여 주요 시장 움직임을 활용하고 거래당 수익을 극대화합니다. 주요 특징 * 마틴게일 전략 미사용 * 그리드 전략 미사용 * 거래당 고정 손절매 70 핍 * 세 가지 거래 전략 선택 가능 * 신호당 1개, 2개 또는 3개의 거래 오픈 옵션 * 추천 통화쌍: US30 및 NAS100 (
SwiftCap Master EA
Hassan Sarfraz
5 (1)
Experts
SwiftCap Master EA   는   변동성이 높은 여러 시장   에서 거래할 수 있도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 거래 시스템입니다.   금(XAUUSD), 비트코인(BTCUSD), US30, NAS100(USTEC), SPX500(US500), DE40, EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD에 최적화되어 있습니다   . EA는 주요 고점과 저점을 파악하고, 전략적 돌파 수준에 보류 손절매 주문을 넣고, 스마트 트레일링 손절매 로직을 사용하여 거래를 효율적으로 관리합니다.   위험 관리와 꾸준한 성장   에 중점을 두고, 엄격한 추세 추종 실행을 위해 설계되었습니다. Download Set Files and Back Test Results          ||         MT4 Version Signals:   Master Portfolio   (GOLD, BTCUSD, USTEC, USDJPY Conservative Set files) Join Our Discord a
QuantScalping
Jakub Schwarz
Experts
QuantScalping - Precision Scalping for Consistent Profits Join channel here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/quantbreakprop Overview QuantScalp is a cutting-edge scalping trading strategy designed to maximize your trading efficiency and profitability. Built with advanced algorithms and tailored for high-frequency trading, QuantScalp offers a unique approach to the markets, ensuring faster wins and higher win rates. Key Features Optimized Scalping Strategy : Harnesses advanced technical analy
FREE
PCA Arbitrage 3X
Oleksandr Art'omenko
지표
정밀한 통계와 역동적인 자본 배분의 세계에 최첨단 도구인 PCA Arbitrage 3X 와 함께 몰입해보세요. 이 인디케이터는 엘리트 트레이더들이 시장 움직임 속 숨겨진 규칙성을 찾아내기 위해 사용하는 **주성분 분석(Principal Component Analysis, PCA)**을 기반으로 제작되었습니다. 고급 **야코비(Jacobi) 알고리즘(ML)**을 통해 고유값과 고유벡터를 계산하여, 복잡한 과거 데이터를 명확한 진입 및 포지션 관리 신호로 변환합니다. 이 접근 방식을 적용하면 신중한 의사결정을 내릴 수 있고, 불확실성을 최소화하며, 위험과 성과 간의 균형을 향상시킬 수 있습니다. PCA (Principal Component Analysis) 메소드가 과거 데이터에서 어떻게 작동하는지 보려면 무료로 테스트 할 수 있습니다. 주성분 분석(PCA) 방법 기반 전문가 어드바이저. 인디케이터 사용 방법 이 버전은 무료 예시용으로, 기능이 제한되어 있으며 오로지 데모 목적으
FREE
TurtleLongTerm
Yan Xiong Xue
Experts
Single-Product Turtle Strategy (Medium-to-Long Term Version 1.02) Recommended Timeframe: H4 Recommended Instruments: GBPUSD | GBPJPY | USDJPY | XAUUSD | XTIUSD | CADJPY | GBPCAD | USTEC | BTCUSD | HK50 | DE40 | JP225 Strategy Overview Entry: Breakout of the long-period Donchian Channel (default: 55 periods). Position Sizing: Percentage-based stop loss to determine position size (default: 1% risk per trade). Exit: Reverse breakout of the short-period Donchian Channel (default: 10 periods).
Nasdaq Champion MT5
Sugianto
4 (1)
Experts
Trade Nasdaq 100 Like a Pro – Powered by a Decade of Expertise For years, as an EA developer, I received countless requests to create an expert advisor specifically designed to trade the Nasdaq 100. I took that challenge seriously. After nearly a decade of research, development, and real-world testing, I finally perfected an expert advisor that delivers powerful, automated trading for Nasdaq 100.This isn't just another EA—it’s the result of 10 years of refinement , built to maximize opportuniti
Cloud Trade EA
projektfarm GmbH
5 (2)
Experts
Cloud Trade EA – Precision Swing Trading for S&P 500 and Nasdaq LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at the current price! Final price: 590$ Cloud Trade EA is the result of our 12 years of experience in building professional trading systems for the MetaTrader platform. Cloud Trade EA is a robust Expert Advisor designed for swing trading on the daily time frame . Exclusively targeting the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices, Cloud Trade EA is tailored to long-term success by leveraging the unique charact
일일 변동 비율
24410.50 24643.10
년간 변동
16313.25 24643.10
이전 종가
24468.20
시가
24474.00
Bid
24615.20
Ask
24615.50
저가
24410.50
고가
24643.10
볼륨
248.959 K
일일 변동
0.60%
월 변동
3.43%
6개월 변동
17.65%
년간 변동율
25.88%
20 9월, 토요일