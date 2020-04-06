Dynamic Trader EA MT4

Buy orders ( Long trades ) :

Stop Loss is set to Bid price-ATR*ATRMultiplier_For_StopLoss

Take Profit is set to Bid price+ATR*ATRMultiplier_For_TakeProfit

Sell orders ( Short trades ) :

Stop Loss is set to Ask price+ATR*ATRMultiplier_For_StopLoss

Take Profit is set to Ask price-ATR*ATRMultiplier_For_TakeProfit

T he EA uses an exit strategy based on a number of bars ( MaxTradeDurationBars ).

If you set UseStopLoss to false ( default ), then ATRMultiplier_For_StopLoss should be set to 0, in this case the exit strategy will be applied.

If you set UseStopLoss to true, then set ATRMultiplier_For_StopLoss.

If you set UseTakeProfit to false, then ATRMultiplier_For_TakeProfit should be set to 0, in this case the exit strategy will be applied.