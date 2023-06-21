BotAGI MT4

4.37

BotAGI is the first next-generation AGI Forex robot. It is a basic version of BotGPT, simplified and without options, it is ideal for beginners.

Its success rate is exceptional, download it and see the results for yourself !

Tested on (EURUSD), find its backtest in the video belowIs an intraday, he prefers to take his time and not miss his target. It performs an average of 5 to 15 transactions per month.


Why use BotAGI:

  1. The EA is an extremely simplified version of BotGPT, a basic version without options, no time wasted in usage.
  2. The EA doesn't employ risky strategies, grids, or martingales.
  3. The EA employs a stop loss on each transaction to secure all trades for maximum account safety.
  4. It's free.


-> Don't hesitate to ask me for my best EA or advice.

My other products with their advanced technology : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/incepline

Blog Post: Understanding Artificial Neural Networks


Functioning : 

Delivered ready to use, plan a minimum capital of $250 to aim for the first expected results.

It works in groups of 2 trades, the 1st trade (Trade A : lot 0.01) is launched only to analyze the market, the 2nd trade (Trade B) is launched only if the robot thinks the opportunity is good, this trade is profitable and it can last several days if necessary.


Available parameters :

– Lots (Trade B)


Features :

  • Currency/index: EUR/USD
  • Minimum leverage: 1:100 (Please check with your broker if this works before purchasing)
  • Monthly profit target: 5 to 10%
  • Platform: MT4
  • Recommended deposit: $250 minimum
  • Account type: ECN/RAW preferably but it can work on a standard account. (Backtest carried out with ICMarkets)  


Installing the robot :

  • The robot is delivered ready to use, no need for a setting file.
  • Slide the EA on the M15 (EURUSD) chart.


Robot setting:

Trade A : lot 0.01 (Not adjustable)

Trade B : Adjusting the lots for $500 of capital

Trade B :
 Default : 0.05 =
 normal strategy.
Trade B :
 Max profits : 0.10 =
 aggressive strategy to be used preferably once the capital has been recovered.


Strategy to adopt :

 It is advisable to start with caution and increase the lots over time. For example, once your capital has been recovered, you can gradually increase the robot's bets. This is the best strategy to adopt, even if it is longer. If you are looking to increase gains quickly, you also increase the risk of a higher drawdown.


Important points :

  • Use this expert only on the symbol EURUSD periods M15.
  • Preferably use a broker with a low spread. For example (ICMarkets).
  • The default settings are great, so you don't need a setting file.
  • Use a VPS for 24/7 operation of the EA
  • Expert can be updated for improvements, all updates are free.


The robot may not work with some brokers.

Please perform a demo backtest to verify proper operation.


Please note:

My EAs are not miracle products that can win 100% of the time. They cannot predict the market; their goal is to win more than they lose. Of course, there are no guarantees, and past results cannot guarantee future outcomes. They do not use grid or martingale strategies, so the results may not look like a straight upward line. The key to success in trading is patience.


My advice is:

  • Backtest the EA before purchasing.
  • Read the user manual carefully.
  • Limit your risk.
  • Before moving to a real account, test the EA on a demo account.

I remain at your service if you need any help.


Happy trading everyone.


Disclaimer: Forex trading and robot use carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for everyone. You could lose part or all of your capital if market conditions change unfavorably. You should only invest money that you can afford to lose, which means losing it will not affect your basic needs or obligations.





Recensioni 46
ryanbrooks
2144
ryanbrooks 2025.05.18 02:49 
 

Great robot! Fine tuned my settings for XAUUSD M15, now earning 30% more profit. Highly recommended!

220102377
15
220102377 2024.11.23 06:50 
 

So far so god, bot trades well, been running on live for a few days now. good winning margin, will be interested in purchasing the paid option after running his one on live for a while. Thank you for making it free.

Nick
215
Nick 2024.08.05 18:47 
 

I'm using this EA from 4 months and I am fully satisfied. Nice profict factor,losses are rare and affordables.

