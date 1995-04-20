KT Connors RSI MT4

KT Connors RSI is a modified and more advanced version of the original Connors RSI developed by Larry Connors. It was designed to help traders generate trade signals based on short-term price movements.

The Connors combine the standard RSI calculation with two additional elements: a short-term RSI, ROC, and a moving average.

Traders can use the CRSI to identify potential buy and sell signals based on extreme levels of the RSI.





The security is overbought when the CRSI is above 90, and a sell signal is generated. Conversely, when the CRSI is below 10, the deposit is oversold, and a buy signal is generated. We've developed a fully automated Connors RSI EA using a similar strategy.





Traders can also use the CRSI to identify trend reversals. For example, when the CRSI crosses above 50, it indicates a bullish trend reversal; when it crosses below 50, it means a bearish trend reversal.