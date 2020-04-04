The king Hedging Forex 2R

Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points

With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction

At a profit level.

Parameters:





Lot1: Manual Lot Size

Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size.

Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.

Max_SPREAD: Spread volume control does not open positions when the spread is greater than the figure in the box.

Take_Profit: Take Profit in points adjusted for 30 or 20 Digits brokers.

Start_Time: Start Time in GMT time. EA starting Time.

End_Time: Ending Time in GMT time. EA Ending Time.

Magic_Number: EA Magic Number





Currency:





EA technically works on any currency pair, but for best results use





it on the following currencies: EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY USDCHF AUDUSD EURJPY USDCAD. or any other currency whose spread less than 8pips









Time Frame:





15 Minute Time frame





Minimum recommended amount and leverage:





Min Recommended Leverage: 1: 400 or More.





Min Recommended Deposit: 5000 USD or Equivalent amount.











