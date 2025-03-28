Reversal Pattern AI

Reversal Pattern AI is a groundbreaking advancement in indicator development, combining artificial intelligence algorithms, multi-level market analysis, and classical technical analysis methods. It not only detects reversal patterns but also evaluates market inefficiencies, generating highly accurate trading signals.Thanks to its hybrid model, which utilizes price action analysis, volume, volatility, VWAP, and Volume AVG %, the indicator easily adapts to any market conditions.

Reversal Pattern AI has been developed over several years and has undergone extensive testing on real accounts. This has proven its ability to adapt to liquidity and volatility in real time, ensuring highly accurate signals.

Advantages:

Volatility Analysis – The indicator assesses market fluctuations and instantly adjusts to current activity.

Reversal Patterns of Volume and Volatility – A combination of two key factors to identify trend reversal points with high accuracy.

Maximum Precision – Eliminates false signals through a comprehensive analysis of Patterns, Volume, Volatility, VWAP, and Average Volume %.

Professional Panel – Displays essential information about current signals, adaptive TP and SL levels, with the option to disable both the panel and visual level indications.

AI Panel – Provides real-time recommendations with intelligent color grading.

Adaptive Levels – Customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit settings, with the option to disable them.

Professional Analytics – AI-powered technology works alongside breakout and pullback strategy indicators.

Convenience & Speed – All necessary signals, levels, and recommendations are presented in a single interface.

High Reliability – Built-in protection against market noise.

Compatible with all instruments (Forex, Metals, CFD, Futures, Crypto).

Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.


🔥 Key Features

1. AI-Based Intelligent Analysis

  • Deep Pattern Recognition – Detects classic and hidden reversal structures based on the current market context.

  • Dynamic Volume Analysis – Automatically classifies volume levels (low, medium, high, extreme) with visual indications.

  • VWAP & Volume AVG % Integration – Determines supply-demand balance and average volume activity to identify high-probability entry points.

2. Professional Trading Tools

  • Smart TP/SL Levels – ATR-based calculation that considers current volatility to minimize slippage.

  • Automated Risk Management – Dynamically adapts stop levels and removes achieved targets for optimal control.

3. Interactive AI Panel

  • Three-Level Signal System – Analyzes volatility, volume, and VWAP with color-coded signal strength (critical, strong, neutral).

  • Animated Panel – Displays real-time market data with updates every 5 minutes.

📢 Multiple Alert Types:

🔔 Pop-up Notifications
🔔 Mobile Alerts


Algorithm Mechanisms

Reversal Pattern AI uses advanced market analysis algorithms to accurately identify reversal points and market anomalies.

Core Model Types:

  • Cluster Volume Analysis Model – Identifies key supply and demand levels.
  • Reversal Pattern Detection Algorithm – Analyzes historical data and current price movements to predict likely trend reversal points.
  • Dynamic Volatility Smoothing – Uses ATR and VWAP to filter market noise and identify true entry points.
  • Statistical Market Condition Assessment – Analyzes average volatility and percentage deviation from the norm (Volume AVG %).
  • AI-Based Volume Model Analysis – Uses neural networks to assess the probability of trend continuation or reversal.

Recommendations


Fine-tuning ATR Period, Volatility Coefficient, and TP/SL Multipliers plays a key role in adapting the indicator to different assets and timeframes.

1. Optimal ATR Periods

The ATR period determines how adaptive the indicator considers market volatility when calculating TP and SL.

  • Scalping (M1–M15) – ATR Period: 5–10
    Faster adaptation to market changes but shorter stops and targets.

  • Swing Trading (M30–H4) – ATR Period: 10–20
    Balanced between volatility adaptation and stop stability.

  • Long-Term Trading (D1 and above) – ATR Period: 20–50
    Provides more stable SL and TP levels, minimizing short-term noise impact.

2. Take Profit (TP) Settings (Multiplier)

  • Scalping (M1–M5) – TP Multiplier: 1.5–2.5
    Quick profit-taking in high-volatility conditions.

  • Intraday (M15–H1) – TP Multiplier: 2.0–3.5
    Moderate risk-reward balance.

  • Swing Trading (H4–D1) – TP Multiplier: 3.5–5.0
    Targets larger price movements while avoiding early exits.

3. Stop Loss (SL) Settings (Multiplier)

  • Scalping (M1–M5) – SL Multiplier: 1.0–1.5
    Tight stops to minimize losses, high trade frequency.

  • Intraday (M15–H1) – SL Multiplier: 1.5–2.5
    Balances risk and stop-out frequency.

  • Swing Trading (H4–D1) – SL Multiplier: 2.0–4.0
    Wider stops to avoid premature exits on strong trends.

Reversal Pattern AI – More Than Just Another Indicator!

This is your personal algorithmic analyst, working 24/5 to deliver market-leading signals.
Don't miss the chance to trade with next-generation technology—start today!


Dmitrii Castravet
752
Dmitrii Castravet 2025.06.02 10:03 
 

Indicator is looking realy good. now is sit on top of all my others. thank you

