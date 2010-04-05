EA Safe Scalping MT4

Only 6 copies left at $99 USD. Next price is 199 USD

Safe Scalping is a scalping trading strategy.



The Expert Advisor analyzes historical data of a certain period and finds certain patterns. After the analysis is completed, it determines market entry points.

For more conservative trading it is enough just to reduce the lot size.



It's possible to start trading from 1 USD (cent accounts).





Recommendations:

- H1 EURUSD

- Leverage 1:500 or higher

- Minimum deposit 100 units of currency or 1 USD in a cent account



Parameters:

LotSelection - lot selection mode (FixLot/DynamicLot)

StopLoss - fixed StopLoss

Trail- trailing stop

Spread

Magic- magic number

Be sure to write if you need additional advice...



