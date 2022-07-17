Garuda Fire MT4
- Experts
- Maldini Yoga Pratama
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
EA Garuda Fire MT4.This is the logical development of EA Dragon Fire ultimate, with the addition of better logic and confirmation than before. EA Garuda Fire MT4 is a trend following system for swing trading based on PLT indicator filtered by I-gentor LSMA. no need to add any indicators because everything is included in this EA code, so the trading decisions are simple and immediate without confusion that can result from the use of many indicators
Trading rules logic this EA
Buy :if PLT Green Dot confirmed by I-Gentor LSMA&EMA green line and blue line.
Sell :if PLT Red Dot confirmed by I-Gentor LSMA&EMA red line and yellow line.
|Symbol
|XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD AND OTHER
|Timeframe
|M15 Higher
|Minimum Deposit
|$30 for cent
|Recommend Deposit
|$1000
|Feature
|NOT sensitive to spread, slippage
|Suggest
|Time Work 1 - 10