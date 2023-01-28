Agoybot
- Experts
- Maldini Yoga Pratama
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Agoybot is a logic trading robot that breaks high low candles in the selected timeframe (suggest M1). with a choice feature between averaging or hedging. You are free to explore your own presets choosing between martiangle, hedging recovery or oneshoot
agoybot can be backtested once a week making it easier for traders to explore the desired preset
We will explain some of the preset features in agoybot below:
Only 5 download of the EA left at $44!
Next price --> $55
|Symbol
|GOLD, GBPUSD, EURUSD And Other's Pair
|Timeframe
|M1
|Test From
|2021
|Settings
|Default Setting & Your Creatioans
|Additional
|-
|--------------
|----------------------------------------------------
|Brokers
|Any
|Minimum Deposit
|$500 | Or Cent for saftey equity
|Recommend Deposit
|$1000 | Or Cent for saftey equity
|Feature
|NOT sensitive to spread, slippage
|Suggest
|Use low spread broker
Input Parameters - - Signal Setting - -
- Candle Count : Determine the number of candles to place high and low as the main signal to place an order
- Order Expiration In Minute : determine how many minutes if the HnL has been installed but the following candle cannot submerge the HnL, it will look for a new HnL
- Interval Sendir Order : determine how many minutes to look for a new signal after the previous order has TakeProfit