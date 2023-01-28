Agoybot

Agoybot is a logic trading robot that breaks high low candles in the selected timeframe (suggest M1). with a choice feature between averaging or hedging. You are free to explore your own presets choosing between martiangle, hedging recovery or oneshoot

agoybot can be backtested once a week making it easier for traders to explore the desired preset

We will explain some of the preset features in agoybot below:

Only 5 download of the EA left at $44!

Next price --> $55

Symbol GOLD, GBPUSD, EURUSD And Other's Pair
Timeframe M1
Test From 2021
Settings Default Setting & Your Creatioans
Additional -
 --------------  ----------------------------------------------------
Brokers Any
Minimum Deposit $500 | Or Cent for saftey equity
Recommend Deposit $1000 |  Or Cent for saftey equity
Feature NOT sensitive to spread, slippage
 Suggest Use low spread broker

Input Parameters - - Signal Setting - -

  • Candle Count : Determine the number of candles to place high and low as the main signal to place an order
  • Order Expiration In Minute : determine how many minutes if the HnL has been installed but the following candle cannot submerge the HnL, it will look for a new HnL
  • Interval Sendir Order : determine how many minutes to look for a new signal after the previous order has TakeProfit



