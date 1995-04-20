TT Bollinger Bands on off button indicator

  • The Bollinger Band is a strategy that has become one of the most useful tools for spotlighting extreme short-term price moves.
  • Bollinger Bands consist of a centerline and two price channels or bands above and below it. The centerline is typically a simple moving average while the price channels are the standard deviations of the stock being studied. The bands expand and contract as the price action of an issue becomes volatile (expansion) or becomes bound into a tight trading pattern (contraction).

ABOUT THIS INDICATOR

  • This is a Bollinger band indicator that has the toggle feature
  • TT Bollinger band on-off button indicator is created with a new and innovative technology 
  • with just a single click you can make the Bollinger band visible and with another click, you can hide the indicator
  • this indicator helps you to keep the chart clean and organized 
  • if needed the settings can be changed 
  • if needed you can change even the colors 

HOW TO USE

  • Download the indicator from the mql5 market
  • open the navigation bar 
  • right click the "TT Bollinger Band on off button indicator" then 'click attach to chart'
  • once the indicator is attached to the charts an on/off button will appear in the chart 
  • if you click that button the indicator will appear on the chart and if you click the button again the chart will disappear from the chart

LIMITED TIME DISCOUNT 

NORMAL PRICE IS $99 DISCOUNTED PRICE IS $30 ONLY



