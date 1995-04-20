Hot Fx Pairs Now

The indicator pick out trending pairs in that present day as it shown in screanshorts. It designed to make the users job very easy.

How the Indicator works

It shows 5 trending pairs and your job is to pick ones that suit your strategy.

The Indicator is suitable for day traders and it shows the action during that day.

The indicator is more like Currency Strength at advanced level.

The indicator shows trending pairs in pips telling you which pair is leading.

The Indicator numbers is updated every 30 seconds as the markets moves

The single currency shown belowin different colour means that its trending within many pairs or in more than one pairs

It mainly designed for daily TREND PULLBACK traders

The indicator simple tell you where the action is