Hot Fx Pairs Now

The indicator pick out trending pairs in that present day as it shown in screanshorts. It designed to make the users job very easy.

How the Indicator works

  • It shows 5 trending pairs and your job is to pick ones that suit your strategy.
  • The Indicator is suitable for day traders and it shows the action during that day.
  • The indicator is more like Currency Strength at advanced level.
  • The indicator shows trending pairs in pips telling you which pair is leading.
  • The Indicator numbers is updated every 30 seconds as the markets moves
  • The single currency shown belowin different colour means that its trending within many pairs or in more than one pairs

It mainly designed for daily TREND PULLBACK traders

The indicator simple tell you where the action is

Altri dall’autore
Trend Locator
Tholinhlanhla Thanda Makhoba
Indicatori
This indicator is designed to help you locate trending pairs in forex market s Time Frames available M5  M15 M30 H1 H4 DAILY ( Recommended for day trading ) Weekly Monthly In these time frames the indicator tells how much the markets have moved from the last 5m, 15m, last 24 hours, last 7 days, last 30 days and many others times frames tells the same thing. Daily time frame is recommended because it tell use which per is trend during that particular day, It recommended fro trend pull back str
