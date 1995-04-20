TT Ichimoku on off button indicator

  • The Ichimoku indicator is an entire system by itself with an amazing win rate
  • many traders feel that the chart looks like a mess when we add the indicator to the chart this is because there are too many elements present in the indicator 
  • we have a solution for that now "TT Ichimoku on off button indicator" 

ABOUT THIS INDICATOR

  • This is an Ichimoku indicator that has the toggle feature separately for every element ie. Kumo cloud button, kijun button, etc... 
  • you can also hide/show the indicator using a single click 
  • This indicator also has an inbuilt alert system 
  • TT Ichimoku on-off button indicator is created with a new and innovative technology 
  • This indicator helps you to keep the chart clean and organized 
  • If needed the settings can be changed 
  • If needed you can change even the colors 

HOW TO USE

  • Download the indicator from the mql5 market
  • open the navigation bar 
  • right click the "TT Ichimoku on off button indicator" then 'click attach to chart'
  • once the indicator is attached to the charts all the buttons will appear on the left bottom side of the chart 
  • you can click the button to make it appear or disappear in the chart 

LIMITED TIME DISCOUNT 

NORMAL6+ PRICE IS $99 DISCOUNTED PRICE IS $30 ONLY

SUPPORT

If you have any questions or if you need any help in your trading feel free to contact me on this mql5 site or you can send a mail to 

tradingtruth101@gmail.com 


Prodotti consigliati
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicatori
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Indicador Taurus All4
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Indicatori
Taurus All4 Taurus All4 is a high-performance indicator, it will tell you the strength of the trend, and you will be able to observe the strength of the candle. Our indicator has more than 4 trend confirmations. It is very simple and easy to use. Confirmation Modes Candle Trend Confirmations: When the candle switches to light green the trend is high. When the candle switches to light red the trend is reverting down. When the candle changes to dark red the trend is low. Trendline Trend Confirm
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicatori
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
Stepping Trend
Mpendulo Chiliza
Indicatori
The Stepping Trend Indicator     The Steppi ng Trend indicator uses the  average true range  (ATR indicator) in its calculation. This gives you control to set your own average true range period, I set the Default as 10.   Indicator Details. Green Arrow Up: This means you are at the starting point of a new bullish trend, it’s time to buy.   Red  Arrow  Down : This means you are at the starting point of a new  bearish  trend, it’ s time to sell .   What if you miss the Arrow Signal?   No prob
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Riko Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicatori
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
GeoWprPro
Georgij Komarov
Indicatori
WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicatori
Indicatore unico che implementa un approccio professionale e quantitativo al trading di reversione. Sfrutta il fatto che il prezzo devia e ritorna alla media in modo prevedibile e misurabile, il che consente regole di entrata e uscita chiare che superano di gran lunga le strategie di trading non quantitative. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Segnali di trading chiari Incredibilmente facile da scambiare Colori e dimensioni personalizzabili Implementa l
Pound sterling M5 scalping
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Robot scalper per timeframe M5. Negozia sulla coppia di valute GBPUSD. Questo robot è stato sviluppato appositamente da un'azienda di trader professionisti per il trading con la sterlina. Il robot apre approssimativamente da 5 a 15 operazioni al giorno. È meglio fare trading con broker che hanno uno spread basso su GBPUSD fino a 10 pip. Il deposito minimo consigliato per iniziare è di $ 500 o più. vantaggi: non usa martingala. non una rete. ogni operazione ha uno stop loss. bot professionale s
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicatori
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicatori
Versione MT5  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels   è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i   frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce   la corretta struttura a onde   del mercato, e i   livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-
Your good friend
Sergei Semenov
Indicatori
Your Good Friends — this is not just an indicator, but your reliable trading assistant, designed for traders who value simplicity, clarity, and stability. It combines the best classic methods of technical analysis — support and resistance levels, reversal signals, visual cues — and presents them in the clearest, most user-friendly format possible. Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders — especially those who want to eliminate chaos, reduce stress, and trade based on clear signals.
Cosmic Diviner X Planet
Olena Kondratenko
4 (2)
Indicatori
This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Indicatori
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicatori
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Force Index with Dynamic OSB zones mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "Force Index con zone dinamiche di ipervenduto/ipercomprato" per MT4, senza ridisegno. - Force Index è uno degli indicatori principali che combina i dati di prezzo e volume in un singolo valore. - È fantastico per prendere le negoziazioni di vendita dalla zona dinamica di ipercomprato e le negoziazioni di acquisto dalla zona dinamica di ipervenduto. - Questo indicatore è eccellente per il trading di momentum nella direzione del trend. - Zona dinamica di ipercomprato - s
SFT Trendmeister
Artem Kuzmin
Indicatori
Signal trend indicator. Detects the direction of the trend and is coloured accordingly.  Has built in audible and visual alerts when trends change. Can send notifications to your phone or email. Allows Trend and Counter-Trend trading. Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals, indices and cryptocurrencies. Can be used with binary options. Distinctive features No re-drawing; Simple and clear settings; Four types of alerts; Works on all timeframes and all trading tools; Suitable
FutureTrade
Andrey Spiridonov
3 (2)
Indicatori
FutureTrade is one of the few indicators that predicts the price right on the price chart. The indicator calculation algorithm is based on the fast Fourier transform. Given the oscillatory behavior of the price, the Fourier function predicts its future behavior. The indicator should be attached in the usual way to a chart with the trading instrument specified symbol and with the M15 timeframe. This timeframe is the most optimal for working with any symbols. Once started, the indicator calculates
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicatori
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
CCI with Dynamic OSB zones mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "CCI con zone di ipervenduto/ipercomprato dinamiche" per MT4, senza ridisegno. - Il Commodity Channel Index (CCI) è eccellente per il trading di momentum nella direzione del trend. - È ottimo per prendere posizioni di vendita dalla zona di ipercomprato dinamica e posizioni di acquisto dalla zona di ipervenduto dinamica nella direzione del trend principale. - Questo indicatore è eccellente anche da combinare con posizioni di price action. - Zona di ipercomprato dinamica
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
"Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - è un indicatore Crypto_Forex personalizzato avanzato - uno strumento di trading efficiente per MT4! - Nuova generazione di oscillatori - guarda le immagini per vedere come usarlo. - L'oscillatore Dynamic Scalping ha zone di ipervenduto/ipercomprato adattive. - L'oscillatore è uno strumento ausiliario per trovare punti di ingresso esatti dalle aree dinamiche di ipervenduto/ipercomprato. - Valori di ipervenduto: sotto la linea verde, valori di ipercomprato: sopra
Dynamic Trading Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
"Dynamic Trading Oscillator" - è un indicatore Crypto_Forex personalizzato avanzato - uno strumento di trading efficiente per MT4! - Nuova generazione di oscillatori - guarda le immagini per vedere come usarlo. - Il Dynamic Trading Oscillator ha zone di ipervenduto/ipercomprato adattive. - L'oscillatore è uno strumento ausiliario per trovare punti di ingresso esatti dalle aree dinamiche di ipervenduto/ipercomprato. - Valori di ipervenduto: sotto la linea blu, valori di ipercomprato: sopra la l
HMA Trend Professional MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.57 (7)
Indicatori
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Buy and sell zones
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (2)
Indicatori
Indicator for determining flat and trend. If the price is below any of the two histograms and two lines (red and blue), this is a sell zone. When purchasing this version of the indicator, MT5 version for one real and one demo account - as a gift (to receive, write me a private message)! If the price is above any of the two histograms and two lines (red and blue), this is a buy zone. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70409 If the price is between two lines or in the zone of
POWR Support Resistance Zones
Trade Indicators LLC
Indicatori
For sure, this indicator has become very popular amongst traders. Through coding this indicator will give you the most accurate levels possible for your trading analysis. We have also added in the ability for you to receive alerts when the price breaks above or below a Support or Resistance lines! HOW TO USE The red rectangles represent your resistance/supply zone. The green rectangles represent your support/demand zone.  BONUS FEATURES We coded this indicator with the ability to switch between
The coated chart
Jin Wang
Indicatori
Heiken Ashi candle chart is an improved version of The Japanese candle chart, which can effectively filter the market "noise" of the Japanese candle chart. It is favored by many traders for its simplicity and intuition. For trend traders, the HA candle chart is a magic tool. Unlike the traditional Japanese candle chart, Heikenashi does not reflect the opening price, high price, low price and closing price of the market. Instead, Heikenashi calculates the value of a single K line in the dominant
WOW Dash M16 PutCall Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicatori
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner è un indicatore di supporto e resistenza che aggiunge il contesto del volume alla struttura dei prezzi. Mostrando come l’attività di trading si raggruppa attorno ai pivot recenti, aiuta gli utenti a vedere dove l’interesse d
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicatori
Auto Optimized RSI è un indicatore a freccia intelligente e facile da usare, progettato per fornire segnali di acquisto e vendita precisi. Utilizza simulazioni di trading su dati storici per individuare automaticamente i livelli RSI più efficaci per ogni strumento e timeframe. Questo indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o integrato nella tua strategia esistente, ed è particolarmente utile per i trader a breve termine. A differenza dei livelli fissi tradizionali del R
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicatori
Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : unisciti per ricevere le ultime novità RSI Shift Zone Scanner individua i momenti in cui il sentiment di mercato può cambiare collegando i segnali RSI all’azione del prezzo. Ogni volta che l’RSI supera o scende sotto i livelli predefiniti (70 per ipercomprato, 30 per ipervenduto), l’indicatore traccia un canale sul grafico
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicatori
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicatori
Gold Flux Signal – Indicatore di segnali senza repaint per XAUUSD Progettato per un'esecuzione chiara dei segnali – Gold Flux Signal è stato creato per fornire segnali chiari e stabili su XAUUSD , senza repaint né backpainting – È stato progettato specificamente per strategie di trend-following e breakout, evitando rumori e grafici sovraccarichi – L'indicatore opera esclusivamente su candele chiuse – Ottimizzato per i timeframe M1, M5 e H1 Segnali visivi stabili – Una volta generato, il se
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 26% La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con un solo grafico è possibile leggere la forza delle valute per 28 coppie Forex! Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o di un'opportunità
Altri dall’autore
Position size calculator easy
Srikrishna B R
Utilità
POSITION SIZE CALCULATOR EASY As the name suggests it is the most easy-to-use position size calculator available on the market. this indicator calculates the lot size within a fraction of a second and the best part is that it is very flexible and easy to use. you can use money or percentage to calculate the lot size. you can use equity or balance to calculate the lot size.
FREE
Moving average on off button
Srikrishna B R
Indicatori
MOVING AVERAGE ON OFF BUTTON  as the name suggest you can disappear and reappear up to 5 moving average with a single click. This can save a lot of time and energy for the traders. you can change the color, period and shift of the moving average as you wish you can move the on off button where ever you want you can also change to simple moving average, exponential moving average and much more types of moving averages to know more about the the indicator and how to use it watch the video linked b
TT support resistance zone
Srikrishna B R
Indicatori
Are you looking for a reliable support-resistant indicator to help you trade? Look no further! Our support resistance indicator is designed to make your trading experience easier and more efficient. With our indicator, you can find high-probability support and resistant zones and stay on top of the market, so you can take high-probability trades. Try it now and see the difference! support and resistance is the key element in trading just by identifying support and resistance correctly and using
TT MACD on off button indicator
Srikrishna B R
Indicatori
MACD EXPLANATION Moving average convergence divergence (MACD, or MAC-D) is a   trend-following   momentum   indicator that shows the relationship between two   exponential moving averages   (EMA's) of a price. The MACD is calculated by subtracting the 26-period   exponential moving average   (EMA) from the 12-period EMA. macd is one of the best momentum indicators  macd is used by a lot of professional traders when it comes to continuous trade macd is the best choice  if used properly even a ne
TT Bollinger Bands on off button indicator
Srikrishna B R
Indicatori
The Bollinger Band is a strategy that has become one of the most useful tools for spotlighting extreme short-term price moves. Bollinger Bands consist of a centerline and two price channels or bands above and below it. The centerline is typically a   simple moving average   while the price channels are the standard deviations of the stock being studied. The bands expand and contract as the   price action   of an issue becomes volatile (expansion) or becomes bound into a tight trading pattern (c
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione