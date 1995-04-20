TT Ichimoku on off button indicator
- Indicatori
- Srikrishna B R
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
- The Ichimoku indicator is an entire system by itself with an amazing win rate
- many traders feel that the chart looks like a mess when we add the indicator to the chart this is because there are too many elements present in the indicator
- we have a solution for that now "TT Ichimoku on off button indicator"
ABOUT THIS INDICATOR
- This is an Ichimoku indicator that has the toggle feature separately for every element ie. Kumo cloud button, kijun button, etc...
- you can also hide/show the indicator using a single click
- This indicator also has an inbuilt alert system
- TT Ichimoku on-off button indicator is created with a new and innovative technology
- This indicator helps you to keep the chart clean and organized
- If needed the settings can be changed
- If needed you can change even the colors
HOW TO USE
- Download the indicator from the mql5 market
- open the navigation bar
- right click the "TT Ichimoku on off button indicator" then 'click attach to chart'
- once the indicator is attached to the charts all the buttons will appear on the left bottom side of the chart
- you can click the button to make it appear or disappear in the chart
SUPPORT
If you have any questions or if you need any help in your trading feel free to contact me on this mql5 site or you can send a mail totradingtruth101@gmail.com