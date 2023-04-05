Double Top Double Bottom Pattern Scanner

  • Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File.


Double Top/Bottom Pattern

Double top and bottom patterns are chart patterns that occur when the underlying investment moves in a similar pattern to the letter "W" (double bottom) or "M" (double top). Double top and bottom analysis are used in technical analysis to explain movements in a security or other investment, and can be used as part of a trading strategy to exploit recurring patterns.

Searching for this pattern among the charts is time consuming, this indicator searches among the symbols that selected by the user, and finds the double top/bottom pattern.

This indicator as an effective tool can be part of the strategy, used as an independent strategy or combined with another method.

For example: this indicator can be used when a divergence occurs or when a double top/bottom pattern is found, a momentum indicator in higher time-frame can be used for confirmation....

Each time several symbols are scanned, the indicator may find patterns, but in the end, is up to you to determine if the pattern that found is valid or not, then take the position.

 Double Top/Bottom Pattern Scanner Indicator

It is usually difficult for a trader to recognize classic patterns on a chart, as well as searching for dozens of charts and time frames will take time, and there is also a possibility of a trader's mistake in calculations. This indicator can automatically search all charts and time frames to find possible patterns in seconds. Searching, Fibonacci calculations, and pattern recognition are completely the responsibility of the indicator; All you have to do is "press the scan button".

How To Trade?

All parameters necessary to enter the trade are calculated, such as entry point, stop-loss, and take-profit. By observing the signal and deciding to trade, we enter the trade with the "set and forget" method.


Prodotti consigliati
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicatori
Daily Candle Predictor è un indicatore che prevede il prezzo di chiusura di una candela. L'indicatore è destinato principalmente all'uso sui grafici D1. Questo indicatore è adatto sia per il trading forex tradizionale che per il trading di opzioni binarie. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o può fungere da aggiunta al sistema di trading esistente. Questo indicatore analizza la candela corrente, calcolando alcuni fattori di forza all'interno del corpo della cande
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicatori
Versione MT5  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels   è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i   frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce   la corretta struttura a onde   del mercato, e i   livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicatori
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicatori
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicatori
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicatori
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicatori
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è stato progettato per uno scalping aggressivo e per entrate rapide nelle opzioni binarie , generando segnali su ogni candela in modo da sapere esattamente cosa sta succedendo in ogni momento. Unisciti al canale Happy Scalping: MQL5 Non ripinta : il segnale della candela attuale viene generato in tempo reale , il che significa che può cambiare mentre la candela è ancora in formazione, a seconda che il prezzo salga o scenda rispetto alla chiusura della candela precedente. Tutt
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicatori
VR Cub è un indicatore per ottenere punti di ingresso di alta qualità. L'indicatore è stato sviluppato per facilitare i calcoli matematici e semplificare la ricerca dei punti di ingresso in una posizione. La strategia di trading per la quale è stato scritto l'indicatore ha dimostrato la sua efficacia per molti anni. La semplicità della strategia di trading è il suo grande vantaggio, che consente anche ai trader alle prime armi di commerciare con successo con essa. VR Cub calcola i punti di apert
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Trend Oscillator - è un indicatore Crypto_Forex personalizzato avanzato, uno strumento di trading efficiente! - Viene utilizzato un nuovo metodo di calcolo avanzato - 20 opzioni per il parametro "Prezzo per calcolo". - L'oscillatore più fluido mai sviluppato. - Colore verde per i trend al rialzo, colore rosso per i trend al ribasso. - Valori di ipervenduto: inferiori a 5, valori di ipercomprato: superiori a 95. - Ci sono molte opportunità per aggiornare anche le strategie standard con questo i
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicatori
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "Morning Star pattern" per MT4. - L'indicatore "Morning Star pattern" è un indicatore molto potente per il trading Price Action: nessuna rielaborazione, nessun ritardo. - L'indicatore rileva i pattern rialzisti Morning Star sul grafico: segnale freccia blu sul grafico (vedi immagini). - Con avvisi su PC, dispositivi mobili ed e-mail. - È disponibile anche il suo fratello, l'indicatore ribassista "Evening Star pattern" (segui il link qui sotto). - L'indicatore "Morning S
Trend Scanner
Vladimir Kalendzhyan
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
By purchasing this indicator, you have the right to receive a free copy of one of   my other indicator's or advisor’s!  (All future updates are included. No limits) . To get it , please contact me by  mql5 message ! The Trend Scanner trend line indicator displays the trend direction and its changes. The indicator works on all currency pairs and  timeframes. The indicator simultaneously displays multiple readings on the price chart: the support and resistance lines of the currency pair, the exist
Adjustable Fractals mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
"Adjustable Fractals" - è una versione avanzata dell'indicatore frattale, uno strumento di trading molto utile! - Come sappiamo, l'indicatore mt4 Standard fractals non ha impostazioni, il che è molto scomodo per i trader. - Adjustable Fractals ha risolto questo problema, ha tutte le impostazioni necessarie: - Periodo regolabile dell'indicatore (valori consigliati: superiori a 7). - Distanza regolabile dai massimi/minimi del prezzo. - Design regolabile delle frecce frattali. - L'indicatore è do
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (3)
Indicatori
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
Line Magnit
Aleksey Trenin
Indicatori
The LineMagnit Indicator for MT4 is a highly precise tool that builds support and resistance levels which magnetically attract prices. This feature allows traders to easily determine the most probable entry and exit points in the market, as well as identify the market's directional forces, as levels are based on capital inflows into the instrument. Equipped with an intuitively understandable graphical interface, the LineMagnit Indicator enables users to quickly locate and analyze support and res
Indicador Taurus All4
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Indicatori
Taurus All4 Taurus All4 is a high-performance indicator, it will tell you the strength of the trend, and you will be able to observe the strength of the candle. Our indicator has more than 4 trend confirmations. It is very simple and easy to use. Confirmation Modes Candle Trend Confirmations: When the candle switches to light green the trend is high. When the candle switches to light red the trend is reverting down. When the candle changes to dark red the trend is low. Trendline Trend Confirm
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicatori
L'indicatore SMC Venom Model BPR è uno strumento professionale per i trader che operano nell'ambito del concetto di Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente due modelli chiave sul grafico dei prezzi: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) è una combinazione di tre candele, in cui c'è un gap tra la prima e la terza candela. Forma una zona tra livelli in cui non c'è supporto di volume, il che spesso porta a una correzione dei prezzi. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) è una combinazione di due modelli FVG che for
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicatori
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
RSI Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "RSI SPEED" per MT4 - ottimo strumento predittivo, senza bisogno di ridisegnare. - Il calcolo di questo indicatore si basa su equazioni fisiche. L'RSI SPEED è la derivata prima dell'RSI stesso. - L'RSI SPEED è ottimo per scalping di ingresso nella direzione del trend principale. - Usalo in combinazione con un indicatore di trend appropriato, ad esempio HTF MA (come nelle immagini). - L'indicatore RSI SPEED mostra la velocità con cui l'RSI cambia direzione: è molto sensi
Gold Phoenix
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
The perfect tool for Scalng in the Forex markets You can trade both from signal to signal and using take profit  The algorithm does not use Zigzag!  No redrawing!  This is a channel instrument that uses a moving average as a filter. Moving Average  There are 2 parameters for the settings Ma Period = 5 period Moving Average  Channel 1.0 distance of channel lines from the chart Price Signal Filter - calculation of signal opening and filter There is a complete set of Alert There is a multi-timefram
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Market Bias Indicator
Prabagaran E
Indicatori
Title : Market Bias Indicator - Oscillator-Based Trading Tool Introduction : Discover the potential of the "Market Bias Indicator," a revolutionary oscillator-based trading tool designed for precise market analysis. If you're in search of a robust alternative to traditional bias indicators, your quest ends here. Market Bias Indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying market sentiment and is your gateway to confident trading decisions. Recommended Trading Pairs : Market Bias Indicator i
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
Indicatori
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
QuantumEdge Trader
Hossam Ali Ahmed Ali
Indicatori
QuantumEdge Trader v1.0 AI-Powered Precision Signals for Serious Traders QuantumEdge Trader is a smart and reliable indicator that delivers accurate BUY and SELL signals using advanced market analysis and trend detection. Designed for M1 to M60 timeframes, it's ideal for scalping and intraday strategies. --- Key Features: No Repaint – Signals never change after appearing Smart trend filters to reduce noise Adjustable sensitivity and alerts Perfect for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and m
Before
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
The Before indicator predicts the most likely short-term price movement based on complex mathematical calculations. Most of the standard indicators commonly used in trading strategies are based on fairly simple calculations. This does not mean that there were no outstanding mathematicians in the world at the time of their creation. It is just that computers did not yet exist in those days, or their power was not enough for the sequential implementation of complex mathematical operations. Nowad
Wolfe waves ultra
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
Indicatori
Wolfe waves ultra draws Wolfe Waves automatically. The indicator searches for the Wolfe Waves on three timeframes. This indicator is especially accurate because it waits for a breakout in the wave direction before signaling the trade, resulting in a very high winning ratio. Features Amazingly easy to trade. The indicator is able to recognize all Wolfe Wave patterns in a specified interval. Thus, we check each extremum for the potential 1,2,3,4,5 points apart from ZigZag vertices. The indicator
Trend Bilio
Ivan Simonika
Indicatori
Trend Bilio - an arrow indicator without redrawing shows potential market entry points in the form of arrows of the corresponding color: upward red arrows suggest opening a buy, green down arrows - selling. The entrance is supposed to be at the next bar after the pointer. The arrow indicator Trend Bilio visually "unloads" the price chart and saves time for analysis: no signal - no deal, if an opposite signal appears, then the current deal should be closed. It is Trend Bilio that is considered
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner è un indicatore di supporto e resistenza che aggiunge il contesto del volume alla struttura dei prezzi. Mostrando come l’attività di trading si raggruppa attorno ai pivot recenti, aiuta gli utenti a vedere dove l’interesse d
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicatori
Auto Optimized RSI è un indicatore a freccia intelligente e facile da usare, progettato per fornire segnali di acquisto e vendita precisi. Utilizza simulazioni di trading su dati storici per individuare automaticamente i livelli RSI più efficaci per ogni strumento e timeframe. Questo indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o integrato nella tua strategia esistente, ed è particolarmente utile per i trader a breve termine. A differenza dei livelli fissi tradizionali del R
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicatori
Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : unisciti per ricevere le ultime novità RSI Shift Zone Scanner individua i momenti in cui il sentiment di mercato può cambiare collegando i segnali RSI all’azione del prezzo. Ogni volta che l’RSI supera o scende sotto i livelli predefiniti (70 per ipercomprato, 30 per ipervenduto), l’indicatore traccia un canale sul grafico
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicatori
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicatori
Gold Flux Signal – Indicatore di segnali senza repaint per XAUUSD Progettato per un'esecuzione chiara dei segnali – Gold Flux Signal è stato creato per fornire segnali chiari e stabili su XAUUSD , senza repaint né backpainting – È stato progettato specificamente per strategie di trend-following e breakout, evitando rumori e grafici sovraccarichi – L'indicatore opera esclusivamente su candele chiuse – Ottimizzato per i timeframe M1, M5 e H1 Segnali visivi stabili – Una volta generato, il se
Altri dall’autore
Greedy Golden MT4
Mihails Babuskins
4.75 (4)
Experts
Recommended:  it's better to  use in accounts with lower swap or swap-free accounts. SEE AND COMPARE WITH OTHER EA's , Real monitoring signals:  Greedy Golden +1000% Signal Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file See the real monitoring signal in my profile. Use only on gold and on the  BUY direction. Trading gold is attractive to many traders due to the high volatility and depth of the market. Should we invest in gold or just scalp it? Answering this question is a big cha
Greedy Red
Mihails Babuskins
4.34 (29)
Experts
Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file Real monitoring signals:    Please see links on my profile Greedy Red is an Expert Advisor is designed based on Volume Profile FR . Volume Profile FR  calculates volume in price levels (typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes). With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse. You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them. Greedy Red(GR)’
Triangle Pattern Indicator MT4
Mihails Babuskins
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File. Triangle Pattern Sometimes the price cannot make higher highs or lower lows and it moves in a converging price range and waves are shorter than before until the movement creates a geometric shape of a symmetrical triangle, which indicates It is maybe the end of the trend. The triangle pattern is a well-known in forex and the trading plan and strategy of many traders is based on it. The Triangle Pattern Scanner Indicator It is usu
Hybrid Trading RSI Divergence MT4
Mihails Babuskins
5 (10)
Experts
Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file. Monitoring the EA in real time: Signal 1 Full Automated trading robot, for the first time on the market, an Expert Advisor is designed based on divergence. Using divergences is one of the most common and practical trading methods. Because we see a divergence in most places where there is potential for price return. Diagnosis and trading based on them has a higher efficiency than many methods based on static indicators. You can downl
Calculator of Lot Size
Mihails Babuskins
4.52 (23)
Indicatori
Calculation of Lot Size for many traders is a big challenge. A case that is very important in money management. What many traders ignore. Choosing an appropriate Lot Size in trades can improve results and it will ultimately lead to success. This indicator calculates the authorized Lot Size for your trades. The indicator uses the following values to get the appropriate Lot Size for positioning: The distance of Stop Loss. The Pip Value. The amount of Risk Allowed For Each Trade. The amoun
FREE
RSI Divergence Full
Mihails Babuskins
4.61 (28)
Indicatori
RSI Divergence Full   +10 other divergence indicators Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File. Download the MT5 version here. Also you can download the >>>  Hybrid Trading EA  <<< that is designed and implemented based on RSI Divergence Indicator. RSI is a pretty useful indicator in itself but it's even more effective when you trade divergence patterns with that. Because the divergence signal of the RSI indicator is one of the most powerful signals among the indicators. Di
MACD Divergence Full
Mihails Babuskins
5 (2)
Indicatori
Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File. Divergence detection indicator with a special algorithm. Using divergences is very common in trading strategies. But finding opportunities for trading with the eyes is very difficult and sometimes we lose those opportunities. The indicator finds all the regular and hidden divergences. (RD & HD) It uses an advanced method to specify divergence. This indicator is very functional and can greatly improve the outcome of your trading. Thi
Elliot Impulse Waves Scanner 5W
Mihails Babuskins
Indicatori
Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File. 5W Pattern  introduction The 5W pattern occurs when the price forms an alternating 5-wave cycle with its volatility. In fact, the 5W  pattern is a price series of alternating HH or LL (higher high or lower low), which is the main characteristic of a trend. The pattern of 5W should have the characteristic of non-overlapping waves, also the points of the pattern are usually formed in Fibonacci levels. The completed pattern of 5W actua
Advance 123 Pattern Scanner
Mihails Babuskins
4 (12)
Indicatori
Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File. How To Test You can test the indicator by free version, to get the free version please contact me   (  the free version scans charts in W1 and MN1 time-frames )  it's free. 123 Pattern Breakout Trend is your friend, trade along the trend, but how do we identify trends? Sometimes the simplest methods have the best results. Pattern 123 is based on the breakout important price levels, when the price is trying to break the previous h
One Click Trade Assistant
Mihails Babuskins
Utilità
See my other products here. One Click Order This product helps you to send your order as quickly and easily as possible. Send your order as fast as possible: Just set your position parameter values(Price, TP, SL, Ex Date) with just a few simple mouse drags. On the other hand, the calculation of the losses and profits value before ordering is always a big challenge for traders; This expert is very useful in taking a position and calculating the amount of the stop loss/the take profit(in the curr
FREE
MACD Signals Dashboard
Mihails Babuskins
4 (4)
Indicatori
Download directly the indicator file here. (if you can't open on MT4) MACD Indicator is one of the most popular momentum indicators among users. Searching and detecting MACD signals by the eye may not be easy. Scan Full Charts Dashboard Indicator with simple user interface and search customization panel saves time and scans all charts for MACD signals search and notifies the user with high accuracy. After finding the signal, the user was aware of the result by alerts and notifications. This ind
FREE
Advanced Divergence Scanner
Mihails Babuskins
Indicatori
Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file. Download the MT4 version here. Unlocking Trading Insights Dive into the heart of market dynamics with Advance Divergence Scanner designed for traders seeking a competitive edge. The Divergence Indicator is your key to identifying crucial divergences across various charts, empowering you to make informed decisions in the dynamic world of financial markets. The Divergence A Divergence signals a potential reversal point because directi
Candle Time indicator
Mihails Babuskins
5 (2)
Indicatori
Sometimes a trader needs to know when a candle will close and a new one appears to make the right decisions, this indicator calculates and displays the remaining of current candle time . It is simple to use, just drag it on the chart. Please use and express your opinion, expressing your opinions will promote the products. To see other free products, please  visit  my page.  
FREE
RSI Signals Scanner
Mihails Babuskins
4.75 (4)
Indicatori
RSI Signal Scanner The primary trend of the stock or asset is an important tool in making sure the indicator's readings are properly understood. For example, some of the technical analysts, have promoted the idea that an oversold reading on the RSI in an uptrend is likely much higher than 30%, and an overbought reading on the RSI during a downtrend is much lower than the 70% level. This indicator notifies you of RSI important levels breakouts (30% and 70%) by searching among the symbols and chec
FREE
Trailing Stop Parabolic SAR
Mihails Babuskins
Utilità
This utility manage your position risk by trailing stop with "Parabolic SAR" indicator value. Indicator Parameters SAR step(Parabolic SAR step value) SAR maximum(Parabolic SAR maximum value) Timeframes(Choose timeframes). Stop Place(put SL in current(open) candle or last close candle). Is the spread considered?(Set SL with considering to Spread or not, the choice is with you). Working with this utility is very simple, Just drag it onto the chart. There is no problem with multi-part trades. It is
FREE
Ichimoku Signal Scanner
Mihails Babuskins
4 (1)
Indicatori
Ichimoku Signals Dashboard To test the indicator please download demo version  here. Find Ichimoku signals as easy as you can. Ichimoku is one of the most powerful trends recognition indicators. And it has valid signals for the trades. This indicator scans several symbols and time-frames by the Ichimoku to find all the signals that you want and show in a dashboard. It's easy to use, just drag it onto the chart. It's better to add  Ichimoku indicator  to chart before adding this indicator. Ichimo
Waves Follower
Mihails Babuskins
Indicatori
Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File. This indicator gives a signal when the probability of starting a trend is high. To calculate entry points, it uses a combination of some indicators like "Moving Average", "ADX", RSI with support and resistance points. This indicator is a trend follower and it doesn't determine that TP because it is not necessary, it uses the stop-loss trailing system (Of course, the indicator determines the SL, but you have to move it yourself becau
Currency Strength Gauge
Mihails Babuskins
Indicatori
Currency Strength Gauge incicator The currency strength gauge is an indicator to measure of the strength or weakness of currencies in the Forex market. Comparing the strength of currencies in a graphic representation will lead to a good overview of the market and its future trends. You will see in a graphic chart both the strength of the currencies and their correlation, and this will help you in your decisions to get better trades.   -To easy detection of over Overbought and Oversold points,
Quasimodo Pattern QM MT4
Mihails Babuskins
4.18 (33)
Indicatori
Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File. ADVANCE PRICE ACTION TRADING CONCEPT. To test the indicator, you can download the demo version on my product list. it’s free (only shows patterns that have occurred in the past of the market). Quasimodo is  a reversal trading pattern  that appears at the end of an uptrend. As a price formation, the Quasimodo pattern is depicted by three peaks and two valleys, where: First, the middle peak is the highest, while the outside two peaks
Volume Profile FR supply and demand
Mihails Babuskins
5 (2)
Indicatori
Contact me after payment  to send you the  User-Manual PDF  File. Volume Profile Indicator A functional and useful tool that can improve your trading plan. This indicator calculates volume in price levels(typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes). With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse. You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them. Using volume profiles along with   Price Action   and  
Harmonic Pattern Dashboard
Mihails Babuskins
4.2 (5)
Indicatori
harmonic patterns   Harmonic patterns can be used to spot new trading opportunities and pricing trends – but only if you know exactly what you are looking for. Harmonic patterns are formed by combining geometric shapes and Fibonacci levels. As a result, Fibonacci levels are the key concept of these patterns. Identifying harmonic patterns requires more practice than other market classical patterns. But by learning these patterns, you can recognize the future trend of the price chart. These patter
Harmonic Patterns Scanner MT4
Mihails Babuskins
5 (1)
Indicatori
Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File. Harmonic Trading The secret is the Fibonacci. It has been proven in the markets that price always reacts to Fibonacci levels. Fibonacci levels are one of the most important indicators of price changes. Sometimes the sequence of reactions to these levels in the chart make geometric shapes, which are called harmonic patterns. The price creates harmonic patterns with its fluctuation and reaction to Fibonacci levels. Harmonic patterns c
Dynamic Moving Average DMA
Mihails Babuskins
Indicatori
Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file. Introduction The moving average indicator is the most well-known and one of the most popular indicators among traders. It is very simple to work with, but a basic question has always become a big challenge among traders: What is the most optimal setting of the moving average for each chart-time frame? The answer to this question is very difficult, you have to try different settings of the moving average indicator for different chart
Wolfe Wave Pattern Scanner
Mihails Babuskins
5 (1)
Indicatori
Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file. Introduction Introducing the Wolfe Pattern Indicator, a powerful tool designed to help traders identify and capitalize on the elusive Wolfe Pattern in financial markets. This innovative indicator uses advanced algorithms to scan for the Wolfe Pattern in all symbols and time frames, providing traders with a unique edge in the market. How to trade with the Wolfe Pattern The Wolf Pattern is a rare and lucrative trading opportunity that
Volume Profile Fixed Range MT5
Mihails Babuskins
Indicatori
Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file. Download the MT4 version here. Volume Profile Indicator A functional and useful tool that can improve your trading plan. This indicator calculates volume in price levels(typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes). With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse. You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them. Using volume profiles along
Filtro:
A1lex178
137
A1lex178 2023.06.20 23:48 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Mihails Babuskins
77848
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mihails Babuskins 2023.06.21 00:02
Hi,
I sent the user manual file to you, please check your private messages. 🌺🙏☘️
Xiaodi Zhang
844
Xiaodi Zhang 2023.05.03 12:08 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Mihails Babuskins
77848
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mihails Babuskins 2023.05.03 13:05
Hi,
I sent the user manual file to you, please check your private messages. 🌺🙏☘️
Rispondi alla recensione