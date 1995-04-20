Dynamic Moving Average DMA
- Indicatori
- Mihails Babuskins
- Versione: 1.2
- Aggiornato: 8 febbraio 2024
- Attivazioni: 19
- Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file.
Introduction
The moving average indicator is the most well-known and one of the most popular indicators among traders.
It is very simple to work with, but a basic question has always become a big challenge among traders:
What is the most optimal setting of the moving average for each chart-time frame?
The answer to this question is very difficult, you have to try different settings of the moving average indicator for different charts and time frames, this is almost impossible for one person.
What is the solution?
The Dynamic Moving Average (DMA) indicator will help you, this indicator tests different moving average settings in the history of the market and compares the results and shows you the best settings.
Algorithm:
DMA tests the past of the market with different values from the settings of the moving average indicator and announces the best settings to the user based on the highest profitability.
Each chart or symbol has its own moving average settings, for example, the gold chart may react well to the moving average with a 100-day period, but the euro-dollar chart does not react well to it.
Who is it suitable for?
For all traders, whether professional or beginner, this indicator is a special tool to help you improve your trading plan.
Capabilities:
- Not repainted.
- Automatic scanning of all charts and time frames in a few seconds
- Has a panel and a simple user interface to use
- Alert and send mobile phone notifications
- Tested and in use on several trading robots