*OPTMIZE*

High Speed Low Drag trades XAU/USD on 1 hour charts. The EA was made with machine learning and uses RSI and moving averages to trade its logic. By default the take profit is at 150 and stops are at 50 with additional advanced money management like movable stops. I would suggest this if you have the know how but this is for beginner or advanced as is.

The money management system scales the balance so you can figure what % you want to start and then the max lots to trade.