AI Signal
- Indicatori
- Thomas Bradley Butler
- Versione: 2.10
- Aggiornato: 9 novembre 2022
- Attivazioni: 5
AI Signal is an indicator that is a ready to made scalping system that doesn't repaint
Instructions:
- Load indicator. Use arrows as entries in trends and stay out of sideways markets. Trade with the larger trend and trade only active volatile hours
- Buy blue arrow above yellow and exit at red arrow or at discretion.
- Sell red arrow below yellow and exit at blue arrow or at discretion.