Golden Boy EA

Golden Boy EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform to simplify and enhance your Forex trading experience. With its intuitive, user-friendly interface, Golden Boy ensures seamless navigation and setup, making it accessible to both novice and seasoned traders. Initially developed with a focus on trading XAUUSD (gold), the EA offers adaptability to various symbols through re-optimization and additional training. Whether targeting gold markets exclusively or exploring a broader range of currency pairs, Golden Boy delivers exceptional versatility, robust order management, and comprehensive risk controls.

How to Use Golden Boy EA

Deploying Golden Boy EA is straightforward with these steps:

  • Installation:
    • Open an MT5 chart for Gold (XAUUSD or Gold Futures).
    • Drag and drop Golden Boy EA onto the chart from the MT5 Navigator panel.
  • Configuration:
    • Use default settings for simplicity (pre-optimized, no tweaks required).
    • Adjust the RISK as needed to align with your risk tolerance, and the EA is ready for immediate use.
  • Testing:
    • Use MT5’s Strategy Tester to backtest Golden Boy EA across all Market Watch symbols, focusing on the H1 timeframe.
    • Analyze results for profitability, drawdown, and trade consistency to identify top-performing pairs.
  • Validation:
    • Deploy Golden Boy EA on a demo account for 2–4 weeks to assess performance in simulated live market conditions.
    • Monitor default settings.
    • Confirm reliability and signal accuracy for XAUUSD/H1 or your chosen pair and strategy.
  • Live Trading:
    • Activate Golden Boy EA on a live MT5 hedge account, ideally with a Virtual Private Server (VPS) for continuous operation.
    • Monitor performance periodically and refine risk if needed, though defaults are optimized for efficiency.

My Links:

 Installation Guide

Testing

    WARNING: I sell all my products only via the MQL5 website. If you see it somewhere else, be aware of scams.









    Prodotti consigliati
    Maxi Daxi
    Malhar Utpalkumar Jivrajani
    Experts
    Introducing Maxi Daxi, a meticulously crafted Expert Advisor designed for consistent, long-term success in the Germany Index (DAX) market. Maxi Daxi will NOT BLOW your account. No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging, No AI/ML, No Quantum gimmicks. We made it to be steady and not risky. DO NOT WORRY! WE ARE NOT GOING TO INCREASE THE PRICE! Instead, we will stop selling this once we reach to the 30 sales. After purchasing, DM me for LIVE SIGNAL (myfxbook).  LIVE TRADES match 100% with myfxbook . In
    Prime Trader
    Abderrahmane Benali
    Experts
    PrimeTrader EA – Advanced Trading Expert Advisor PrimeTrader EA is a professional Expert Advisor that combines multiple powerful indicators to generate precise entry and exit signals. It is designed to adapt to different market conditions, with advanced trade management features and a built-in info panel to keep you updated on your account status in real time. * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   79 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   139 USD , and grad
    Hedging Gold Brasil MT5
    Alexander Scaranti
    Experts
    Using this system is easy. Just open a trade when the market goes up or down, set a profit target and don't worry about a stop loss. The system protects your trades using a smart technique, taking opposite trades with larger sizes if the market goes against you. This creates a "trading channel" with upper and lower profit targets, and all open trades close in profit when one of these targets is reached.
    Punisher Scalper MT5
    Marcelina Makarewicz
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Introducing the   Punisher Scalper MT5, EA for NZDUSD   currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :    Correct entry moment.    Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght.   Support and Resistance.   Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Punisher Scalper is using :   Data from few time frames at the same time.   Over 10 unique code functions.    44 price action patterns.   8 indicators. Other properties :   The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1
    Tech EA
    Heiko Kendziorra
    Experts
    Buy the dip - sell the spike of the US Tech 100 Index No martingale, no grid, always just one order open with StopLoss.  Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2196371 The starting price is only for the first buyers, next price USD 399 and every week that ends with a profit, it increases by another 100. The default settings  are for the US 100 Tech(Cash) CFD   M15  chart, the default lotsizes are for an account of USD 10000.   The minimum account balance is USD 100 to trade 0.01 buy and
    Rice Martingale
    Quang Dang Tong
    Experts
    Rice Martingale is an EA, which uses the Martingale algorithm with a low DD rate (not for XAUUSD, not TimeFrame M1) Rice Martingale can open two sides:   buy and sell at the same time. We can set the maximum number of orders, the number of Martingale, and the number of the first orders. Especially, if the number of orders reach the point that users want to start the risk parameters, Rice Martingale can manage risks. It will cut loss at the point of the nearest average price which users set befor
    Cordoba mt5
    Mikhail Mitin
    Experts
    Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Ichimoku and Alligator  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on curr
    M107 Sniper
    Vinutthapon Bumroong
    Experts
    The Sniper Trading Bot is a highly precise automated trading system designed to capture optimal entry and exit points using the "Sniper" strategy, which focuses on high-probability setups. This bot is specifically tailored for trading XAUUSD, a highly volatile asset. It is optimized for the 30-minute (M30) time frame to provide an effective overview of short- to medium-term gold price trends. You Can Tracking All EA Status and Update in This Link  https://www.notion.so/Kaws-Ea-Tracking-25e8e514b
    Aussie Precision
    Kaloyan Ivanov
    Experts
    Aggiunta la possibilità di modificare la dimensione del lotto e rendere l'EA il più economico possibile. Se lo acquisti, riceverai supporto e aggiornamenti futuri. Per favore, supportane lo sviluppo. Questo EA è pronto all’uso. AussiePrecision è un Expert Advisor (EA) sensibile al tempo per MetaTrader 5, progettato specificamente per la coppia di valute AUD/USD. È progettato per eseguire operazioni in momenti predefiniti e controllati, ed è ideale per i trader che desiderano automatizzare ingres
    FSilverTrend
    Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
    Experts
    FSilverTrend - Expert Advisor for USDJPY Trading FSilverTrend is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade USDJPY, taking advantage of market trends with precision and efficiency. Based on an advanced algorithmic approach, this EA identifies the prevailing market direction and executes optimized trades to capture sustainable movements. Key Features: Trend-Based Strategy: Uses indicators and price action patterns to identify the predominant USDJPY trend and trade in its direction.  Smart Filters
    GOLD M1 Nonnoi for MT5
    Phichak Anuma
    Experts
    Note: minimum investment 1000 usd or (100 usd is Account Cent (10000 Cent)) Run At 0.01 lot start.  Trading with an Expert Advisor (EA) on the M1 timeframe (1-minute chart) can be quite challenging due to the rapid price movements and increased noise in such short timeframes. However, it's not impossible, and some traders do use EAs on the M1 chart for specific strategies. Here are some considerations for trading with an EA on the M1 timeframe: 1. Strategy Selection:   Choose a trading strategy
    TrendCockpit EA
    Michael Kolawole Shodimu
    Experts
    TrendCockpit EA – Smart Autonomous Trading TrendCockpit EA is an advanced yet user-friendly Expert Advisor designed to automate trend-following strategies with precise risk management. It’s perfect for traders of all levels who want to trade efficiently without constant monitoring. TrendCockpit is a tactical-grade Expert Advisor built for traders who treat execution as a discipline. With cockpit-style controls, dynamic risk logic, and multi-symbol heatmap intelligence, it transforms your chart i
    LionKing
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    Lion King EA: Automated Trading for MetaTrader 5 The Lion King Expert Advisor (EA) is a trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5, combining straightforward operation with advanced automation. Optimized for the XAUUSD currency pair on the H1 (1-hour) timeframe, it suits traders employing medium-term strategies with disciplined execution. The EA features a user-friendly interface while maintaining robust functionality for stable and efficient trading. Core Features and Trading Logic Lion King’s defa
    Trading Range Break Out as Trend following
    Dao Thanh Tan
    Experts
    Dear User! This is an EA developed based on the price action method using the Donchian channel combined with the trend following method. Trade multiple currency pairs at the same time. Average profit over 2500% within five years (SL & TP settings depending on optimization process). Advantages: The advisor does not have grids, or martingale.... Set the ratio risk of drop balance The advisor Use a stop loss algorithm according to the ATR indicator. Expert advisors use trailing stop losses accordi
    AstraX EA
    Michael Stanic
    Experts
    AstraX EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor built for traders who value performance, reliability, and strategic logic. Designed to operate seamlessly on EURUSD (H1) and XAUUSD (D1) , AstraX combines trend-following principles with adaptive money management to help capture high-probability trade setups. The algorithm uses a 200-period moving average to detect prevailing market direction, filtering out noise and entering trades with calculated precision. Its built-in risk control system ensur
    FFF Forts
    Denis Chebatarev
    Experts
    FFF Forts is a fully automated trading robot designed to trade on futures on the Russian derivatives market FORTS (RTS, Sberbank, Gazprom, the Ruble, etc.). The robot trades only with the trend. Trade entry occurs on roll-backs. The size of the roll-back is determined manually (in points) or automatically based on the volatility of the instrument. Settings Type of trade - trade direction Topping up on a trend - enable/disable adding a trend Use Times Filters - enable/disable time limit for trad
    Barber Scalper MT5
    Marcelina Makarewicz
    Experts
    Introducing the Barber Scalper MT5, EA for USDJPY currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :  Correct entry moment.  Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght. Support and Resistance. Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Barber Scalper is using : Data from few time frames at the same time. Over 10 unique code functions.  44 price action patterns. 8 indicators. Other properties : The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1. Barber Scalper trades
    SpaceX EA Bot
    Allan Munene Mutiiria
    Experts
    SpaceX EA Bot is a tool that combines volume , trend , price action and intensity indicators and finds the best trades available to take for the system to be effective. It incorporates the best trading strategies to predict the most accurate trend and automatically places trades respectivelly. Here is the best part of the Bot - if the prediction fails, it MANAGES the trades to breakeven and then trails the trades afterwards, and of course, this setting is left for the user to decide, and manages
    QuantLot Expert MT5
    Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
    Experts
    QuantLot Expert: The Ultimate Reversal System for EURUSD QuantLot Expert is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the EURUSD M15 chart. It is an advanced automated system that utilizes a powerful Reversal strategy to pinpoint potential price turning points and capitalize on market movements. This EA is built for traders who demand consistency and freedom from continuous market monitoring. LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA!  Purchase any of our EAs and receive another one of your choi
    BlackDragon
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    The Black Dragon robot is designed to operate seamlessly across various trading symbols, such as currency pairs and metals, using its default settings, which eliminates the need for additional user intervention in most cases. When applying the robot to a single currency pair, no further adjustments are necessary, making it straightforward for beginners or those focusing on a specific market. However, for users who wish to expand its use to multiple currency pairs or symbols simultaneously, it’s
    Breakout Trend Follow EA
    Felix Bowi
    Experts
    !!BLACK FRIDAY!! - PRICE MIGHT CHANGE DUE TO DEMANDS - THE BEST BREAKOUT EA TREND FOLLOWING !! Breakout EA Beast is a Full Algorithm Expert Advisor This EA operate based on Break Out of high or low of the last candles, you could change all the setting up to your preferences. The EA also have Time Management, you could time your orders based on time start and finish of let it run the whole time. There are Fix Lot and Auto Lot (Please adjust to your Risk Profile) There is Spread Input in order to
    TugOfWar MT5
    Erwin Rustandi
    2.5 (2)
    Experts
    Expert Advisor Description EA TugOfWar will open both buy and sell positions at different times according to the triggered signal, the most positions and in accordance with the market direction that will win and profit.  Profit target per war is 1% to 5%. Warmode normal = Longterm strategy Warmode extreme = Shortterm strategy Parameter Description StartTrade =  Time to start trading / open position EndTrade =  Time to end trading / open position WarMode =  1 -> Normal, 2 -> Extreme (lots of tr
    FREE
    SpeedMachines
    Chuang Liu
    Experts
    AI Speed ​​Machine (MT5) is an EA that uses machine learning and transaction-derived risk assessment. It is a powerful tool for sniping EURUSD. It can make the best strategy based on fund management, market risk management, and indicator evaluation. It combines machine learning and data analysis to train and learn historical data to predict market price trends and accurately identify trading signals. It can maximize the profit of % under advantageous market conditions, which is more obvious in
    MilojicaAI
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    MilojicaAI is a versatile Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), offering automated trading through three independent signal modules: DEMA , TRIX , and Bollinger Bands . This guide provides clear instructions on how to effectively use the EA, ensuring optimal performance while maintaining simplicity. Key Features Three Signal Modules : Choose or combine DEMA, TRIX, and Bollinger Bands for entry and exit signals, each with customizable parameters like period, weight, and price seri
    SmartEdgeAnalyzer
    Abenathi Ntwana
    Experts
    Smart Edge Analyzer — Edge Your Risk. Master Your Market. Smart Edge Analyzer is a powerful fully automated trading robot designed for traders who want intelligent, precision-driven market entries — without lifting a finger. Originally created as a manual signal tool, Smart Edge Analyzer has been fully upgraded to place real trades automatically based on advanced technical conditions. It combines robust market analysis with a smart execution engine that protects your capital while capturing
    SuperMax MT5
    Paranchai Tensit
    5 (1)
    Experts
    SuperMax MT5  is a fully automated, intelligent expert advisor with advanced mechanisms, using a dynamic system to measure market volatility to be consistent with the timing of market entry and exit. The mechanism of this system is based on the principle of mean reversion and momentum of market price. Rely on scalping and recovery strategies with optimal trading frequency and can still work well in all market conditions, be it trend or sideways, can be traded full time in any condition. This EA
    LL Grid EA MT5
    Leopoldo Licari
    Experts
    ********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
    AP London Breakout PRO
    Allan Graham Pike
    Experts
    AP London Breakout PRO trades the first impulse when Europe hands over and London liquidity hits. It builds a pre-London range (02:00–07:00 server), checks the box height and spread, then posts one clean breakout with fixed risk. No martingale, no grid, no chasing; once filled, it cancels the other side and stands down for the day. Designed for majors and gold on M5–M15, with broker-safe placement (Stops/Freeze aware), lot rounding, and a daily cap. Quick start • Chart: M5 (reads higher TFs inte
    Xauusd Striper
    Wycliffe Wanjala Wanyonyi
    Experts
    XAUUSD SENTINEL (MT5) — Breakout & Retest Scalper for XAUUSD on M5 “Guarded entries. Measured exits.” Trade the structure, not the noise. XAUUSD SENTINEL is a precision support/resistance breakout + retest Expert Advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe . It maps dynamic zones from price pivots, times entries on clean breaks or fast retests, and manages risk with basket-level protections—so you can pursue frequent, structure-driven setups without letting floating profit slip a
    RSI Auto Trader
    Harun Benge
    Experts
    The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
    Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.97 (281)
    Experts
    Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    5 (17)
    Experts
    AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
    Quantum Baron
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (32)
    Experts
    Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
    ARIA Connector EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    4.93 (14)
    Experts
    Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (477)
    Experts
    Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    5 (18)
    Experts
    Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 50 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, condiv
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.75 (118)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Golden Synapse
    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.43 (83)
    Experts
    PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
    Quantum Bitcoin EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.95 (118)
    Experts
    Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
    VolumeHedger
    Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
    5 (18)
    Experts
    VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che combi
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (6)
    Experts
    Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato:   https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
    Scalp Unscalp
    Connor Michael Woodson
    3.3 (10)
    Experts
    Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 199 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDC
    SGear
    Olesia Kusmenko
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Saldi di fine estate – Offerta a tempo limitato! Si applica un modello di prezzo a livelli: ogni quinto acquisto aumenta il prezzo di 50 $. Con ogni nuovo acquirente, il prossimo livello di prezzo si avvicina, rendendo il tuo ingresso più costoso. Assicura SGear al prezzo attuale prima che venga attivato il prossimo aumento di prezzo. Questa offerta è limitata, sia nel tempo che nella quantità. Dopo di che, si applicherà il prezzo di mercato regolare. Clicca qui -> SGear Signal per monitorare i
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
    EA New Player
    Vitali Vasilenka
    5 (9)
    Experts
    EA New Player — Consulente di trading di nuova generazione Un'offerta speciale è valida all'inizio delle vendite: prime 10 copie — $350, successive 20 copie — $500. EA New Player è un consulente di trading unico per MT5, costruito sulla base di 7 diverse strategie di trading classiche. Il consulente è stato creato senza l'uso di intelligenza artificiale, solo sulla base di strumenti di analisi tecnica collaudati. Le sue caratteristiche principali sono la trasparenza della logica, le impostazion
    SmartChoise
    Gabriel Costin Floricel
    4.26 (57)
    Experts
    SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
    VectorPrime EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    5 (9)
    Experts
    VectorPrime — Sistema algoritmico con logica vettoriale multilivello VectorPrime è un sistema di trading autonomo progettato per un’esecuzione strutturata in condizioni di mercato multi–timeframe. Il suo nucleo si basa sul concetto di analisi vettoriale , in cui la dinamica dei prezzi viene scomposta in impulsi direzionali e strutture matriciali. Il sistema interpreta il flusso del mercato non come segnali isolati, ma come vettori interconnessi che formano una mappa coerente. Moduli principali d
    Burning Grid
    Magma Software Solutions UG
    4.54 (26)
    Experts
    Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (23)
    Experts
    IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
    AlphaCore X
    Arseny Potyekhin
    3.69 (26)
    Experts
    AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA è un sistema di trading all’avanguardia che supera la complessità dei mercati finanziari grazie a un mix unico di analisi guidate dall’IA e algoritmi basati sui dati. Integrando ChatGPT-o1 , l’ultimissimo GPT-4.5 , modelli avanzati di machine learning e un solido approccio Big Data, AlphaCore X raggiunge un nuovo livello di precisione, adattabilità ed efficienza. Questo Expert Advisor impressiona per la sua strategia innovativa, l’interazione fluida con l’IA e la sott
    Stock Indexes EA MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.78 (18)
    Experts
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
    Bomber Corporation EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.42 (12)
    Experts
    Sono lieto di presentarvi l'Expert Advisor che ho sviluppato in seguito a numerose richieste da parte degli utenti della mia strategia di trading e del mio indicatore proprietari, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Ho quindi creato l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basato sul mio algoritmo originale per identificare e negoziare le divergenze MACD. Si tratta di un sistema di trading automatizzato che: È conforme a
    ENEA mt5
    Vitalii Tkachenko
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Prezzo: 404$ -> 550$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
    Swing Master EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.78 (67)
    Experts
    Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
    Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.5 (131)
    Experts
    The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.93 (43)
    Experts
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.2 (86)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (23)
    Experts
    Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
    Altri dall’autore
    BlackDragon
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    The Black Dragon robot is designed to operate seamlessly across various trading symbols, such as currency pairs and metals, using its default settings, which eliminates the need for additional user intervention in most cases. When applying the robot to a single currency pair, no further adjustments are necessary, making it straightforward for beginners or those focusing on a specific market. However, for users who wish to expand its use to multiple currency pairs or symbols simultaneously, it’s
    CyberExpert
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    CyberExpert  is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, offering traders a streamlined yet powerful tool for automated forex trading. Built with a philosophy of simplicity within complexity, this EA features a minimalist user interface that doesn’t compromise on performance. Introduces significant enhancements over previous iterations, reflecting a complete redesign focused on efficiency, pre-optimized settings, and adaptability. Whether you're an experi
    Quark
    Dragan Drenjanin
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Quark "Old Style Guy!" Expert Advisor for MT5 The Quark "Old Style Guy!" Expert Advisor is a versatile trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5 , compatible with any currency pair but optimized for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe . Preconfigured for immediate use, it offers a minimalist and user-friendly interface for seamless operation. Key Features: Flexible Trading : Works on any currency pair, with default settings tailored for EURUSD (H1). Multi-symbol trading.  The ability to trade multiple sym
    RedHotChiliEA
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    RHC EA - Advanced Multi-Strategy Trading Expert Advisor Overview The RHC EA is a highly customizable Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to empower traders with flexible and precise trading strategies. Built on the robust framework, RHC EA offers a versatile platform for both novice and experienced traders. Featuring 14 independent signal modules based on popular technical indicators, RHC EA allows users to deploy a single strategy or combine multiple signals for enhanced decision-ma
    Hulk
    Dragan Drenjanin
    5 (1)
    Experts
    The Hulk Expert Advisor for MT5 The Hulk is a powerful Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, optimized for trading on XAUEUR , USDCAD, XAUUSD, BTCUSD , LNKUSD, and GBPCAD, etc., with an H1  timeframe . For multi-symbol trading, a unique magic number is automatically added to each symbol to ensure seamless operation. Key Features: Multi-symbol trading on the same chart ( use a comma as a separator).  Ex: XAUEUR,USDCAD,XAUUSD,GBPCAD 50 Independent Strategies : Includes 22 indicator-based and
    MilojicaAI
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    MilojicaAI is a versatile Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), offering automated trading through three independent signal modules: DEMA , TRIX , and Bollinger Bands . This guide provides clear instructions on how to effectively use the EA, ensuring optimal performance while maintaining simplicity. Key Features Three Signal Modules : Choose or combine DEMA, TRIX, and Bollinger Bands for entry and exit signals, each with customizable parameters like period, weight, and price seri
    Akihiko
    Dragan Drenjanin
    2.5 (2)
    Experts
    Akihiko is a sophisticated trading robot distinguished by its minimalist user interface, designed to deliver powerful functionality with simplicity at its core. To further enhance its capabilities, I’m excited to announce the release of version 19, a significant update that refines its performance and usability. This robot integrates a versatile strategy, blending multiple options to adapt to diverse market conditions. It employs carefully crafted rules for initiating both long and short positi
    Jurgen
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    The Jurgen Expert Advisor is part of a series of robots known for their minimalist style, emphasizing ease of use and system management. This robot belongs to the trend generation of robots, executing all types of orders based on specific rules. One distinctive feature of this application is its somewhat lower trading frequency. Therefore, I recommend creating an Expert Advisors Portfolio, utilizing this application simultaneously on different trading symbols and timeframes. This approach increa
    EmaPro
    Dragan Drenjanin
    4 (1)
    Experts
    Ema Pro is a newly developed robot featuring a classic crossover strategy using two MA indicators. What sets it apart is the integration of a data miner. Additionally, the system supports various order types and enables flexible trading. Exit rules, such as take profit, stop loss, trailing, and break-even, are determined based on independent ATR indicators. The default configuration targets EURUSD in the H1 time frame, though the robot can also be applied to CHFJPY in the same time frame. Its ul
    Portuguese
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    Introducing Portuguese EA for MT5: Precision Trading, Simplified The Portuguese EA is an expertly designed automated trading solution for MetaTrader 5, tailored to empower traders with a robust, flexible, and user-friendly experience. Built with a focus on precision and adaptability, this Expert Advisor (EA) combines advanced signal logic with a streamlined interface, making it suitable for both novice traders and seasoned professionals. Whether you’re looking to capitalize on market trends or
    Kral
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    Welcome to KRAL , a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) crafted for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. Designed to empower traders with advanced automation, KRAL combines versatility and reliability to enhance your trading strategy. Whether you’re managing a diversified portfolio or seeking a steady, calculated approach to the markets, KRAL is your professional companion for navigating the dynamic world of trading. Key Features KRAL offers a suite of advanced functionalities tailored to meet the ne
    CryptoEA
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    CryptoEA. Sticking to the same vibe, but this bot's got a bit of a twist in its crypto money management system. This is some brand-new stuff, and, only this bot's got this feature integrated. Anyways, the bot's rockin' a slick, minimalist design, but it's packing all the top-notch features – works with all order types, flips positions, makes decisions on the fly, goes for the buy or the sell, and all exit rules are calculated base on six independent ATR indicators. This robot's geared up to trad
    Crypto Hunter
    Dragan Drenjanin
    5 (1)
    Experts
    The Crypto Hunter Expert Advisor The Crypto Hunter Expert Advisor (EA) is specifically designed for trading on BTC/USD. With its minimalist design, the robot is exceptionally user-friendly, making it ideal for traders of all experience levels. One of its key features is the various exit levels and the built-in logic that triggers exits when specific conditions are met—an essential aspect to keep in mind when deploying this EA. The trading frequency of Crypto Hunter is intentionally set to a lowe
    Crypto Mama
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    Crypto Mama is a time-tested Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, optimized for BTCUSD on the H1 timeframe. Its proven strategy has endured market shifts, delivering reliable crypto trading for all account sizes. With intuitive controls, this EA suits both beginners and seasoned traders. What’s New? Versatile Order Types : Trade with market (default), stop , or limit orders to seize market opportunities. Advanced Money Management (MM) : Choose Automatic Lot Sizing (risk-based) or Fixed Lot (de
    Crypto Kong
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    Crypto Kong: The Next Generation of Cryptocurrency Trading Crypto Kong is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to conquer the volatile world of cryptocurrency trading with precision and ease. This definitive edition combines sophisticated automation with a user-centric design, making it the ideal companion for traders looking to harness the power of digital assets. For a deep dive into its capabilities, refer to the MQL5 Blog article, " Introducing Crypto Kong: Your Path to Smart C
    Crypto MonKey
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    Crypto Monkey is the latest addition to our suite of automated trading robots tailored for Bitcoin trading. Embracing a minimalist design, this robot aligns seamlessly with the aesthetic of our previously released applications on this online store. Notably, Crypto Monkey is equipped with predefined entry rules capable of generating market orders for both buying and selling positions. Additionally, the robot incorporates exit signal rules as well and includes standard rules such as Take Profit (T
    LionKing
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    Lion King EA: Automated Trading for MetaTrader 5 The Lion King Expert Advisor (EA) is a trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5, combining straightforward operation with advanced automation. Optimized for the XAUUSD currency pair on the H1 (1-hour) timeframe, it suits traders employing medium-term strategies with disciplined execution. The EA features a user-friendly interface while maintaining robust functionality for stable and efficient trading. Core Features and Trading Logic Lion King’s defa
    Yukimura
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    The robot is designed with simplicity in mind, offering all the necessary features to control the app easily, despite its complexity under the hood. By default, it’s configured to trade the EURUSD pair on an H1 time frame, which remains the most suitable symbol even after extensive testing over the past six months. While the robot allows trading on other symbols, EURUSD is the easiest option for hassle-free use. The robot employs various ATR indicators to calculate exit rules, meaning that stop
    Error EA
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    Error EA Introducing Error EA: Your Advanced Forex Trading Companion for MT5 Error EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, crafted to elevate your forex trading experience. This sophisticated tool empowers traders with unparalleled flexibility, precision, and automation in trading currency pairs. Capable of operating across a wide range of timeframes, Error EA adapts seamlessly to various trading styles, making it an ideal companion for both novice
    PredatorEA
    Dragan Drenjanin
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Key Points Predator is a professional forex trading EA for MT5, designed for simplicity and adaptability. It trades currency pairs across timeframes, with higher precision on H1. Testing is essential to find the best-performing currency pairs. Validation on a demo account is crucial before live trading to ensure compatibility and performance. It offers customizable risk management, including take profit, stop loss, and trailing stops, with unique magic numbers needed for multiple instances. Int
    Ultimate Machine
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    Ultimate Machine EA: Advanced Forex and Metals Trading Robot for MT5 The Ultimate Machine EA is a powerful and adaptable Expert Advisor (EA) designed for trading metals (e.g., Gold) and forex pairs on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. With default settings optimized for XAUUSD,   EURUSD, and BTCUSD on the H1 timeframe, as well as GBPJPY on the M30 timeframe, the EA is also highly customizable for other instruments through optimization. Combining a robust trading engine, advanced money management
    TripleDouble
    Dragan Drenjanin
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Triple Double EA - Precision Trading Expert Advisor Overview The Triple Double EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, engineered to deliver precise and consistent trading performance. Designed with a focus on reliability and adaptability, this EA leverages a combination of powerful technical indicators to generate entry and exit signals, making it ideal for traders seeking a robust automated trading solution. Optimized for the XAUUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe , Tripl
    Satoshi
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    Satoshi EA - Versatile Automated Trading Expert Advisor Overview The Satoshi EA is a powerful and adaptable Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, crafted to deliver consistent and precise trading performance. Designed for seamless operation on a Virtual Private Server (VPS) , Satoshi EA ensures uninterrupted trading with minimal latency. Leveraging a robust combination of technical indicators—including Stochastic, ATR, and Envelopes for entry signals, and Force Index for exit signals—this EA of
    Cyber Ape
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    This robot features a simple user interface design, yet beneath its surface lies a wealth of advanced capabilities that enable a variety of functions. You have the freedom to create various order types, including market, stop, and limit orders, and you can choose to buy or sell. The strategy is fully customizable to suit your preferences, and you can select the calculation method for all exit levels, choosing between percentages or pips. What’s particularly interesting about this robot is that i
    Bip
    Dragan Drenjanin
    1 (1)
    Experts
    "BiP" is an advanced trading system built on fuzzy logic, designed to offer dynamic and intelligent trade management. The system identifies potential entries (both long and short) by scanning through eight different signals, ensuring a solid strategy for pinpointing market opportunities. Additionally, it incorporates two distinct exit rules for managing active positions, offering flexibility in both long and short trades.  The latest update brings notable enhancements, including new trading eng
    TheThing
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    "TheThing" Expert Advisor maintains a consistent minimalist design. This robot is not specifically tailored for any single purpose, allowing you to trade all available symbols. By testing the robot on all available currency pairs within the strategy tester, you can find which pairs are suitable for trading and on which time frame. Despite its minimalist design, the simplicity of this robot should not be misconstrued. Its key feature lies in the logic system and other settings that set it apart f
    TripleDoublePro
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    Short Descriptions The Triple Double Pro expert advisor is a universal robot capable of trading any instrument. By default, it is configured to trade on the XAUUSD symbol in the H1 timeframe. However, if you wish to explore the top currency pairs on which this robot can trade, simply test the robot within the strategy tester on all available symbols, and you will receive a list of the best currency pairs. If you plan to use the robot on multiple different currency pairs, you need to set a unique
    AdamMT5
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    Adam is a trading robot powered by a custom neural network, designed to handle every aspect of trading with maximum efficiency. I’ve invested significant effort into optimizing the system to the fullest extent possible. Adam now offers a fast optimization process—but keep in mind, this is a highly sophisticated solution. Currently, I recommend trading the USD/CHF currency pair on the H4 timeframe using the default settings. While there may be other instruments that yield good results, I’ve only
    Predator Genesis
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    Introduction to Predator Genesis EA Predator Genesis, version 1.2, is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, representing the latest evolution in automated forex trading.   Predator Genesis   is designed to simplify the trading process while maintaining robust performance. Its minimalist user interface, a hallmark of version 1.1, reflects a design philosophy of simplicity within complexity, ensuring accessibility without sacrificing depth. This version
    Thor MT5
    Dragan Drenjanin
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Meet Thor EA : Your Ultimate Forex Trading Partner Thor EA is a state-of-the-art expert advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), blending cutting-edge automation with intelligent decision-making to elevate your forex trading. Engineered for precision and adaptability, Thor EA simplifies trading while offering advanced functionality for traders of all experience levels. Pre-optimized for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe and a robust money management system, Thor is ready to trade out of the box—n
    Filtro:
    Nessuna recensione
    Rispondi alla recensione