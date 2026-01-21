Institutional Order Block EA
- Experts
- Leonardo Alencar Ramalho
- Versione: 7.0
- Attivazioni: 10
Professional Institutional Trading Automation for MetaTrader 5
Institutional Order Block is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade based on institutional price behavior, focusing on Order Blocks, market structure and Fibonacci pullbacks.
This EA was developed to operate only when the market shows clear institutional intent, avoiding random entries and low-quality conditions.
It does not trade frequently — it trades selectively.
How the Expert Advisor Works
The EA continuously analyzes the market using a multi-timeframe approach:
-
Higher Timeframes (HTF) are used to identify:
-
Institutional Order Blocks
-
Strong impulsive movements
-
Valid Fibonacci retracement zones (50% – 61.8%)
-
Directional bias (Buy or Sell)
-
-
Lower Timeframes (LTF) are used to:
-
Confirm price reaction inside the institutional zone
-
Execute trades using pending orders
-
Improve entry precision and risk control
-
Trades are only placed when all conditions are aligned between structure, Fibonacci zone and price behavior.
Trading Logic Highlights
-
Institutional Order Block detection
-
Fibonacci retracement filtering (50% – 61.8%)
-
Multi-timeframe confirmation (HTF → LTF)
-
Pending order execution (Buy Limit / Sell Limit)
-
One active trade per symbol at a time
-
Automatic trade management (Stop Loss and Take Profit)
-
No martingale
-
No grid
-
No hedging logic abuse
The EA is designed to wait for the market, not to force trades.
Supported Symbols
The EA supports major and highly liquid Forex pairs, including:
-
EURUSD
-
GBPUSD
-
USDJPY
-
GBPJPY
-
AUDJPY
-
AUDUSD
-
NZDUSD
(Other Forex symbols with similar characteristics may also work.)
Recommended Timeframes
-
Higher Timeframes (Analysis):
-
M15, M30, H1, H4, D1
-
-
Lower Timeframes (Execution):
-
M5, M15, M30
-
The EA automatically selects the appropriate execution timeframe based on the detected higher timeframe setup.
Why Classic Backtests Are Limited
This Expert Advisor is based on live price interaction with institutional zones and dynamic candle behavior.
Because of this:
-
Classic MT5 backtests may not accurately represent real market execution
-
Results in live or demo environments are more reliable for evaluation
For this reason, forward testing is the recommended way to assess performance.
Account Requirements
-
MetaTrader 5 platform
-
Any broker with Forex symbols
-
Hedging or Netting accounts
-
Recommended leverage: 1:100 or higher
-
Stable internet connection
-
VPS recommended for 24/5 operation
Important Notes
-
This EA does not guarantee profits
-
Trading involves risk
-
Proper risk management is essential
-
Results may vary depending on broker conditions and market behavior
Who This EA Is For
Institutional Order Block is designed for traders who:
-
Prefer quality over quantity
-
Understand market structure concepts
-
Want a disciplined and rule-based trading system
-
Are looking for institutional-style logic rather than aggressive strategies
If you want a clean, structured and professional trading approach, Institutional Order Block provides a solid and disciplined solution for MetaTrader 5.