Chart Pattern Master

The Chart Pattern Master EA is a sophisticated expert that allows you to trade all of the common chart patterns. It automatically identifies the chart patterns for you and even displays them on the chart. Use it as an indicator or as an automated trading expert. All pattern breakouts will be traded automatically for you.

Recommendations:

  • Trend Timeframe - 1H
  • Breakout Timeframe - Any
  • Symbol - Any
  • TP and SL - false
  • MIn Balance - $250
NOTE: Increase "Pattern Number of Bars" to scan over longer periods - will help if EA takes too long to identify patterns.

The EA identifies the following patterns:

  • Bullish Double Bottom
  • Bullish Expanding Triangle
  • Bullish Falling Village
  • Bullish Falling Wedge
  • Bullish Flag Pattern
  • Bullish Inverted Head and Shoulders
  • Bullish Pennant Pattern
  • Descending Triangle
  • Bullish Triple Bottom
  • Bearish double top
  • Bearish Expanding Triangle
  • Bearish Flag Pattern
  • Bearish head shoulders
  • Bearish Pennant Pattern
  • Bearish Rising Village
  • Bearish Rising Wedge

Order Management

- A smart trail stop feature.

- A virtual Break-Even that prevents trade from closing in loss.

- No limit / stop orders are used, all trades are spontaneously opened.

- Supports TP and SL.

- Supports auto lot.


Additional Features

- An information display panel.

SPECIAL TRADE BUTTONS

# RESET - Total PNL and Lot size will be reset and current balance taken as initial balance. 


INPUTS - all inputs are self explanatory and the recommended values are the default values but feel free to make some tweaks


