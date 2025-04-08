BOS Hunter
- Experts
- Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
- Versione: 1.9
- Attivazioni: 5
BOS Hunter Pro Expert Advisor
Product Overview:
BOS Hunter Pro is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, implementing advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with a focus on Break of Structure (BOS) and Order Block trading methodologies. This expert advisor combines institutional trading concepts with robust risk management to provide systematic trading execution across various financial instruments.
Core Trading Methodology:
The EA employs a multi-faceted approach to market analysis and trade execution:
-
Break of Structure (BOS) Detection:
-
Automatically identifies structural breaks in price action using pivot point analysis
-
Tracks higher timeframe market structure changes
-
Detects both bullish and bearish BOS patterns in real-time
-
-
Order Block Identification:
-
Identifies institutional order blocks based on market structure
-
Categorizes order blocks as bullish or bearish based on price action context
-
Implements temporal logic to track order block testing and fulfillment
-
-
Smart Money Concepts Integration:
-
Implements ICT (Inner Circle Trader) inspired methodologies
-
Tracks market maker movement patterns
-
Identifies liquidity zones and institutional accumulation/distribution areas
-
Technical Features:
Market Analysis Engine:
-
Multi-timeframe pivot point detection system
-
Real-time BOS pattern recognition
-
Order block zone mapping with temporal decay logic
-
Structural change monitoring across specified lookback periods
Trading Execution System:
-
Automated limit order placement with intelligent price validation
-
Netting account compatibility with position management
-
Configurable order expiration and maximum pending order limits
-
Slippage control and execution quality management
Risk Management Framework:
-
Percentage-based risk calculation per trade
-
Configurable risk-to-reward ratios (1:1 to customizable multiples)
-
Dynamic stop loss adjustment with breakeven functionality
-
Advanced trailing stop mechanisms with multiple trigger levels
-
Position sizing based on account balance and risk tolerance
Visualization Suite:
-
Real-time order block zone drawing with color-coded status indicators
-
BOS line visualization for structural break identification
-
Pivot point markers for high/low structure recognition
-
Take profit and stop loss level visualization
-
Configurable color schemes for different market conditions
Configuration Parameters:
BOS Settings:
-
Timeframe selection for analysis
-
Pivot lookback period configuration
-
Visual display toggles for pivots, BOS candles, and lines
-
Order block zone drawing controls
Order Block Settings:
-
Test delay configuration for order block validation
-
Fill delay settings for order block completion
-
Visual feedback for tested vs. untested order blocks
-
Extension control for filled order blocks
Risk Management Settings:
-
Take profit ratio configuration
-
Risk percentage per trade adjustment
-
Breakeven ratio triggers
-
Advanced trailing stop parameters
-
Stop level distance requirements
Trading Settings:
-
Auto-trading enable/disable
-
Magic number assignment for order identification
-
Slippage tolerance settings
-
Maximum pending order limits
-
Order expiration controls
-
Visual TP/SL line display options
Visual Settings:
-
Customizable color schemes for TP/SL lines
-
Order block color differentiation (bullish/bearish)
-
Chart object management and cleanup
Technical Specifications:
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Programming Language: MQL5
-
Account Type Compatibility: Netting and Hedging modes
-
Symbol Compatibility: Forex, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies
-
Timeframe Compatibility: All standard timeframes (M1 to MN1)
Operational Logic:
The EA operates on a bar-by-bar analysis basis, processing new candle formations to detect trading opportunities. It maintains internal arrays for tracking market structure elements and manages pending orders with expiration logic. The system includes cleanup routines for orphaned orders and comprehensive position management for open trades.
Risk Considerations:
-
Requires proper understanding of BOS and order block concepts
-
Performance varies across different market conditions
-
Requires appropriate risk parameter configuration
-
Not suitable for all trading styles or risk profiles
-
Past performance does not guarantee future results
Use Case Scenarios:
-
Automated execution of BOS-based trading strategies
-
Institutional concept implementation for retail traders
-
Systematic approach to order block trading
-
Risk-managed trading with defined entry/exit rules
-
Educational tool for studying market structure patterns
System Requirements:
-
MetaTrader 5 terminal (latest version recommended)
-
Stable internet connection
-
Sufficient chart history for analysis
-
Appropriate broker with netting account support
-
Understanding of risk management principles
Disclaimer:
This expert advisor is a technical tool for automated trading execution. Users should thoroughly test the EA in demo accounts before live deployment, understand all configuration parameters, and ensure alignment with their trading objectives and risk tolerance. The developers assume no responsibility for trading losses or system performance in live market conditions.