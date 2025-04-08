BOS Hunter Pro Expert Advisor

Product Overview:

BOS Hunter Pro is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, implementing advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with a focus on Break of Structure (BOS) and Order Block trading methodologies. This expert advisor combines institutional trading concepts with robust risk management to provide systematic trading execution across various financial instruments.

Core Trading Methodology:

The EA employs a multi-faceted approach to market analysis and trade execution:

Break of Structure (BOS) Detection: Automatically identifies structural breaks in price action using pivot point analysis

Tracks higher timeframe market structure changes

Detects both bullish and bearish BOS patterns in real-time Order Block Identification: Identifies institutional order blocks based on market structure

Categorizes order blocks as bullish or bearish based on price action context

Implements temporal logic to track order block testing and fulfillment Smart Money Concepts Integration: Implements ICT (Inner Circle Trader) inspired methodologies

Tracks market maker movement patterns

Identifies liquidity zones and institutional accumulation/distribution areas

Technical Features:

Market Analysis Engine:

Multi-timeframe pivot point detection system

Real-time BOS pattern recognition

Order block zone mapping with temporal decay logic

Structural change monitoring across specified lookback periods

Trading Execution System:

Automated limit order placement with intelligent price validation

Netting account compatibility with position management

Configurable order expiration and maximum pending order limits

Slippage control and execution quality management

Risk Management Framework:

Percentage-based risk calculation per trade

Configurable risk-to-reward ratios (1:1 to customizable multiples)

Dynamic stop loss adjustment with breakeven functionality

Advanced trailing stop mechanisms with multiple trigger levels

Position sizing based on account balance and risk tolerance

Visualization Suite:

Real-time order block zone drawing with color-coded status indicators

BOS line visualization for structural break identification

Pivot point markers for high/low structure recognition

Take profit and stop loss level visualization

Configurable color schemes for different market conditions

Configuration Parameters:

BOS Settings:

Timeframe selection for analysis

Pivot lookback period configuration

Visual display toggles for pivots, BOS candles, and lines

Order block zone drawing controls

Order Block Settings:

Test delay configuration for order block validation

Fill delay settings for order block completion

Visual feedback for tested vs. untested order blocks

Extension control for filled order blocks

Risk Management Settings:

Take profit ratio configuration

Risk percentage per trade adjustment

Breakeven ratio triggers

Advanced trailing stop parameters

Stop level distance requirements

Trading Settings:

Auto-trading enable/disable

Magic number assignment for order identification

Slippage tolerance settings

Maximum pending order limits

Order expiration controls

Visual TP/SL line display options

Visual Settings:

Customizable color schemes for TP/SL lines

Order block color differentiation (bullish/bearish)

Chart object management and cleanup

Technical Specifications:

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Programming Language: MQL5

Account Type Compatibility: Netting and Hedging modes

Symbol Compatibility: Forex, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies

Timeframe Compatibility: All standard timeframes (M1 to MN1)

Operational Logic:

The EA operates on a bar-by-bar analysis basis, processing new candle formations to detect trading opportunities. It maintains internal arrays for tracking market structure elements and manages pending orders with expiration logic. The system includes cleanup routines for orphaned orders and comprehensive position management for open trades.

Risk Considerations:

Requires proper understanding of BOS and order block concepts

Performance varies across different market conditions

Requires appropriate risk parameter configuration

Not suitable for all trading styles or risk profiles

Past performance does not guarantee future results

Use Case Scenarios:

Automated execution of BOS-based trading strategies

Institutional concept implementation for retail traders

Systematic approach to order block trading

Risk-managed trading with defined entry/exit rules

Educational tool for studying market structure patterns

System Requirements:

MetaTrader 5 terminal (latest version recommended)

Stable internet connection

Sufficient chart history for analysis

Appropriate broker with netting account support

Understanding of risk management principles

Disclaimer:

This expert advisor is a technical tool for automated trading execution. Users should thoroughly test the EA in demo accounts before live deployment, understand all configuration parameters, and ensure alignment with their trading objectives and risk tolerance. The developers assume no responsibility for trading losses or system performance in live market conditions.