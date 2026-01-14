Gold Easy Professional

Overview

GoldEasy MT5 - Professional DCA & Hedging Expert Advisor for XAUUSD

GoldEasy MT5 is a sophisticated automated trading system designed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD). This Expert Advisor combines intelligent entry signals with advanced Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) and optional hedging strategies to manage risk while maximizing profit potential in the volatile gold market.

Key Features

Smart Entry System

Fibonacci Bollinger Bands (FBB) with 1.618 extension for precise overbought/oversold detection

RSI confirmation to filter false signals

Peak counting algorithm to identify strong reversal zones

Triple confirmation system ensures high-probability entries only

Advanced DCA Management

Three-tier group system with customizable gaps (200, 500, 1500 points default)

Gradual position building with configurable order counts per group

Cooldown mechanism prevents over-trading

Follows the initial trend direction for safer averaging

Flexible Hedging System

Optional counter-trend hedging for drawdown protection

Minimum gap requirement prevents premature hedging

Lot multiplier for strategic hedge sizing

Independent cooldown control

Comprehensive Risk Management

Total profit target in USD for all positions

Individual position take profit targets

Maximum cutloss protection

Trailing stop system activates after specified profit level

All risk parameters defined in USD for clarity

Session Control

Trade during America, Asia, or Europe sessions

Customizable session hours

User timezone offset adjustment

Avoid unfavorable trading periods

Professional Money Management

Minimum account balance requirement

Configurable initial lot size

Independent DCA and hedge lot sizing

Suitable for accounts from $1000+

Technical Analysis Components

Fibonacci Bollinger Bands The EA uses a unique FBB calculation that extends standard Bollinger Bands by the golden ratio (1.618), creating extreme zones that indicate strong reversal opportunities.

RSI Filter 14-period RSI ensures entries occur only when momentum confirms the overbought (>70) or oversold (<30) condition.

Peak Detection Analyzes the last 55 bars to count significant highs and lows, requiring at least 2 peaks before entry to confirm a potential reversal zone.

Strategy Logic

Wait for price to reach FBB extreme zones Confirm with RSI overbought/oversold Verify with peak count (minimum 2 peaks) Open BASE position with initial lot size If price continues against position, DCA orders activate based on gap groups Optional hedging provides additional protection during extended drawdowns Close all positions when total profit target is reached Trailing stop locks in profits as positions move favorably

Input Parameters

Main Settings

Magic Number: Unique identifier for EA orders

Initial Lot Size: Starting position size

Minimum Account Balance: Safety threshold

Entry Groups

Group 1: 200 points gap, 3 orders max

Group 2: 500 points gap, 5 orders max

Group 3: 1500 points gap, 7 orders max

DCA Settings

Enable/disable DCA

DCA lot size (default 0.01)

Maximum DCA orders (10 max)

Cooldown period (60 seconds)

Hedge Settings

Enable/disable hedging

Maximum hedge orders (3 max)

Minimum gap before hedge (1000 points)

Hedge lot multiplier

Cooldown period (120 seconds)

Profit & Risk

Total profit target: $100 USD

Single position TP: $50 USD

Maximum cutloss: $500 USD

Trailing start: $30 USD

Trailing step: $10 USD

Session Control

Enable/disable each session

Customize session hours

Timezone offset adjustment

Indicators

BB Period: 34

BB Deviation: 2.0

RSI Period: 14

Peak Count: 55 bars

Advantages

Fully automated trading with no manual intervention required

Multiple layers of risk protection

Clear USD-based profit and loss targets

Flexible session trading for different market conditions

Works on both trending and ranging markets

Systematic DCA approach reduces average entry price

Optional hedging for additional safety

Professional order management and tracking

Recommended Settings

Conservative (Minimum Risk)

Initial Lot: 0.01

DCA Lot: 0.01

Enable Hedge: Yes

Max Cutloss: $300

Moderate (Balanced)

Initial Lot: 0.02

DCA Lot: 0.01

Enable Hedge: Optional

Max Cutloss: $500

Aggressive (Higher Returns)

Initial Lot: 0.03

DCA Lot: 0.02

Enable Hedge: No

Max Cutloss: $800

Important Notes

Designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold)

Requires minimum account balance of $1000

VPS recommended for 24/7 operation

Best results on M15 or H1 timeframe

Monitor during high-impact news events

Adjust session settings to your broker's timezone

System Requirements

MetaTrader 5 platform

Minimum account: $1000

Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended

Spread: Low spread broker preferred

Symbol: XAUUSD

Support and Updates

This EA is actively maintained and updated. Future enhancements may include additional indicators, advanced trailing algorithms, and multi-symbol support.