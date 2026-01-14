Gold Easy Professional

GoldEasy MT5 - Professional DCA & Hedging Expert Advisor for XAUUSD

Overview

GoldEasy MT5 is a sophisticated automated trading system designed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD). This Expert Advisor combines intelligent entry signals with advanced Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) and optional hedging strategies to manage risk while maximizing profit potential in the volatile gold market.

Key Features

Smart Entry System

  • Fibonacci Bollinger Bands (FBB) with 1.618 extension for precise overbought/oversold detection
  • RSI confirmation to filter false signals
  • Peak counting algorithm to identify strong reversal zones
  • Triple confirmation system ensures high-probability entries only

Advanced DCA Management

  • Three-tier group system with customizable gaps (200, 500, 1500 points default)
  • Gradual position building with configurable order counts per group
  • Cooldown mechanism prevents over-trading
  • Follows the initial trend direction for safer averaging

Flexible Hedging System

  • Optional counter-trend hedging for drawdown protection
  • Minimum gap requirement prevents premature hedging
  • Lot multiplier for strategic hedge sizing
  • Independent cooldown control

Comprehensive Risk Management

  • Total profit target in USD for all positions
  • Individual position take profit targets
  • Maximum cutloss protection
  • Trailing stop system activates after specified profit level
  • All risk parameters defined in USD for clarity

Session Control

  • Trade during America, Asia, or Europe sessions
  • Customizable session hours
  • User timezone offset adjustment
  • Avoid unfavorable trading periods

Professional Money Management

  • Minimum account balance requirement
  • Configurable initial lot size
  • Independent DCA and hedge lot sizing
  • Suitable for accounts from $1000+

Technical Analysis Components

Fibonacci Bollinger Bands The EA uses a unique FBB calculation that extends standard Bollinger Bands by the golden ratio (1.618), creating extreme zones that indicate strong reversal opportunities.

RSI Filter 14-period RSI ensures entries occur only when momentum confirms the overbought (>70) or oversold (<30) condition.

Peak Detection Analyzes the last 55 bars to count significant highs and lows, requiring at least 2 peaks before entry to confirm a potential reversal zone.

Strategy Logic

  1. Wait for price to reach FBB extreme zones
  2. Confirm with RSI overbought/oversold
  3. Verify with peak count (minimum 2 peaks)
  4. Open BASE position with initial lot size
  5. If price continues against position, DCA orders activate based on gap groups
  6. Optional hedging provides additional protection during extended drawdowns
  7. Close all positions when total profit target is reached
  8. Trailing stop locks in profits as positions move favorably

Input Parameters

Main Settings

  • Magic Number: Unique identifier for EA orders
  • Initial Lot Size: Starting position size
  • Minimum Account Balance: Safety threshold

Entry Groups

  • Group 1: 200 points gap, 3 orders max
  • Group 2: 500 points gap, 5 orders max
  • Group 3: 1500 points gap, 7 orders max

DCA Settings

  • Enable/disable DCA
  • DCA lot size (default 0.01)
  • Maximum DCA orders (10 max)
  • Cooldown period (60 seconds)

Hedge Settings

  • Enable/disable hedging
  • Maximum hedge orders (3 max)
  • Minimum gap before hedge (1000 points)
  • Hedge lot multiplier
  • Cooldown period (120 seconds)

Profit & Risk

  • Total profit target: $100 USD
  • Single position TP: $50 USD
  • Maximum cutloss: $500 USD
  • Trailing start: $30 USD
  • Trailing step: $10 USD

Session Control

  • Enable/disable each session
  • Customize session hours
  • Timezone offset adjustment

Indicators

  • BB Period: 34
  • BB Deviation: 2.0
  • RSI Period: 14
  • Peak Count: 55 bars

Advantages

  • Fully automated trading with no manual intervention required
  • Multiple layers of risk protection
  • Clear USD-based profit and loss targets
  • Flexible session trading for different market conditions
  • Works on both trending and ranging markets
  • Systematic DCA approach reduces average entry price
  • Optional hedging for additional safety
  • Professional order management and tracking

Recommended Settings

Conservative (Minimum Risk)

  • Initial Lot: 0.01
  • DCA Lot: 0.01
  • Enable Hedge: Yes
  • Max Cutloss: $300

Moderate (Balanced)

  • Initial Lot: 0.02
  • DCA Lot: 0.01
  • Enable Hedge: Optional
  • Max Cutloss: $500

Aggressive (Higher Returns)

  • Initial Lot: 0.03
  • DCA Lot: 0.02
  • Enable Hedge: No
  • Max Cutloss: $800

Important Notes

  • Designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Requires minimum account balance of $1000
  • VPS recommended for 24/7 operation
  • Best results on M15 or H1 timeframe
  • Monitor during high-impact news events
  • Adjust session settings to your broker's timezone

System Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 platform
  • Minimum account: $1000
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended
  • Spread: Low spread broker preferred
  • Symbol: XAUUSD

Support and Updates

This EA is actively maintained and updated. Future enhancements may include additional indicators, advanced trailing algorithms, and multi-symbol support.


