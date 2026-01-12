Peak Master Navigator
- Utilità
- Chukwubuikem Okeke
- Versione: 1.10
Peak Master Navigator is a non-repainting technical indicator designed to accurately identify and visualize structurally confirmed resistance levels in real time.
It detects valid swing highs based on market structure confirmation rules, ensuring that only meaningful and reliable resistance points are displayed on the chart.
By filtering out weak or premature highs, Peak Master Navigator helps traders focus on true price reaction zones, improving decision-making, trade timing, and overall market clarity.
Once plotted, resistance points remain fixed, providing consistent and trustworthy reference levels across all timeframes.
This tool is ideal for traders who rely on price action, structure, and resistance-based strategies, offering a clean, distraction-free view of where price has previously shown selling pressure.
Key Advantages
-
Non-Repainting Logic
All resistance levels are confirmed before plotting and never shift after formation.
-
Structure-Based Detection
Swing highs are validated using neighboring bar confirmation, eliminating false or weak peaks.
-
Clear Visual Markers
Resistance points are displayed using customizable arrows for instant recognition.
-
Lightweight & Efficient
Optimized for smooth performance with minimal chart load.
-
Multi-Timeframe Compatible
Works seamlessly across all symbols and timeframes.
How It Works
Peak Master Navigator confirms a resistance only after a user-defined number of bars validate the swing high.
This ensures that each plotted level represents a true structural peak, not temporary market noise.
Input Parameters
The indicator is intentionally simple and focused, with only four essential inputs:
-
Confirmation Bars for Resistance
Defines the number of bars required on both sides of a high to confirm it as a valid resistance level.
Higher values result in fewer but stronger resistance points.
-
Arrow Code
Specifies the Wingdings arrow symbol used to mark resistance levels on the chart.
-
Arrow Color
Sets the color of the resistance arrows for clear visual distinction.
-
Arrow Size
Controls the size of the arrow markers for better visibility on different chart scales.
Who This Indicator Is For
-
Price action traders
-
Structure-based traders
-
Support and resistance traders
-
Scalpers, day traders, and swing traders
-
Traders seeking non-repainting, rule-based resistance levels
PEAK MASTER NAVIGATOR delivers clarity, precision, and confidence by revealing where the market has proven resistance, not where it might appear.
A powerful yet simple tool for traders who value structure over speculation.