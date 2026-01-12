Peak Master Navigator is a non-repainting technical indicator designed to accurately identify and visualize structurally confirmed resistance levels in real time.

It detects valid swing highs based on market structure confirmation rules, ensuring that only meaningful and reliable resistance points are displayed on the chart.

By filtering out weak or premature highs, Peak Master Navigator helps traders focus on true price reaction zones, improving decision-making, trade timing, and overall market clarity.

Once plotted, resistance points remain fixed, providing consistent and trustworthy reference levels across all timeframes.

This tool is ideal for traders who rely on price action, structure, and resistance-based strategies, offering a clean, distraction-free view of where price has previously shown selling pressure.

Key Advantages

Non-Repainting Logic

All resistance levels are confirmed before plotting and never shift after formation.

Structure-Based Detection

Swing highs are validated using neighboring bar confirmation, eliminating false or weak peaks.

Clear Visual Markers

Resistance points are displayed using customizable arrows for instant recognition.

Lightweight & Efficient

Optimized for smooth performance with minimal chart load.

Multi-Timeframe Compatible

Works seamlessly across all symbols and timeframes.

How It Works

Peak Master Navigator confirms a resistance only after a user-defined number of bars validate the swing high.

This ensures that each plotted level represents a true structural peak, not temporary market noise.

Input Parameters

The indicator is intentionally simple and focused, with only four essential inputs:

Confirmation Bars for Resistance

Defines the number of bars required on both sides of a high to confirm it as a valid resistance level.

Higher values result in fewer but stronger resistance points. Arrow Code

Specifies the Wingdings arrow symbol used to mark resistance levels on the chart. Arrow Color

Sets the color of the resistance arrows for clear visual distinction. Arrow Size

Controls the size of the arrow markers for better visibility on different chart scales.

Who This Indicator Is For

Price action traders

Structure-based traders

Support and resistance traders

Scalpers, day traders, and swing traders

Traders seeking non-repainting, rule-based resistance levels

PEAK MASTER NAVIGATOR delivers clarity, precision, and confidence by revealing where the market has proven resistance, not where it might appear.

A powerful yet simple tool for traders who value structure over speculation.