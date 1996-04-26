Limiter Drawdown App

Limiter Drawdown EA – Automatic Account Protection for MetaTrader 5

Description
Limiter Drawdown EA is a lightweight risk management tool for MetaTrader 5.
It monitors your account drawdown in real time and will automatically close all open trades once the threshold you define is reached. This provides a reliable safeguard for any trading strategy.

Main Functions

  • Monitors equity versus balance continuously

  • Closes all positions when your chosen drawdown percentage is reached

  • Optionally removes pending orders to avoid re-entries

  • Optional cooldown period before allowing new trades

  • Displays the current drawdown and your threshold on the chart

Key Features

  • User-defined drawdown limit (for example 10%)

  • Immediate closure of all trades when the limit is hit

  • Pending order removal (optional)

  • Multiple close attempts for reliability in volatile markets

  • Configurable cooldown after all trades are closed

  • Clear on-chart information

  • Stable, lightweight, compatible with any strategy or other Expert Advisors

How to Use

  1. Attach the EA to any chart in MetaTrader 5 (symbol and timeframe do not matter).

  2. Set the parameter Drawdown Threshold (%) to your desired level.

  3. (Optional) Enable Delete Pending Orders.

  4. (Optional) Define a Cooldown Period after closure.

  5. Leave the EA running in the background – it will monitor and protect your account automatically.

Why Use It
Unexpected market moves or a series of losses can quickly lead to large drawdowns.
Limiter Drawdown EA enforces your maximum loss limit automatically, helping you to protect your capital and maintain trading discipline.



