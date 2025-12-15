Breakout Quality Score Alert

Breakout Quality Score (BQS) is a clean and practical MT4 indicator that scores breakout quality from 0 to 100 — so you can quickly separate strong momentum breaks from “not worth it” situations.

Instead of guessing, BQS gives you a simple rule-based score and optional alerts to support fast, disciplined decisions.

Best use-case: quick breakout scalps on XAUUSD M5.

Why BQS

Clear 0–100 scoring for breakout strength

Strong-only focus (default threshold: 80+ )

On-chart labels (numbers only) for quick visual review

Bottom-left HUD for real-time status

Preview score to prepare before the breakout happens

Recommended Workflow (Simple)

Wait for BQS ≥ 80 (label/alert) Consider an entry in the breakout direction (momentum) Use quick exits (example approach on XAUUSD: small scalp such as +$0.5) Keep it disciplined — BQS is designed for short momentum bursts, not long holds

Recommended Setup (Default / Plug & Play)

Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD)

Timeframe: M5

Preset: XAUUSD M5 UpBreak (default)

Donchian range bars (N): 80

Alert/Label threshold (PassScore): 80

Alerts

Enable alerts: AlertsEnabled = true

Optional preview alerts: alert when Preview ≥ PassScore

Optional sound / push / email

(Push/Email require MT4 terminal settings: Tools → Options)

Inputs (Quick Guide)

Preset : market template

Donchian range bars (N) : breakout range length

Alert/Label threshold : score level for labels/alerts (recommended 80)

Preview score : “if breakout now” score

ShowHUD / ShowLabels: display options

Important Notes / Risk Warning

BQS is an indicator (no auto-trading) and is provided for informational/educational purposes only.

Trading involves risk and results are not guaranteed. Past performance is not indicative of future results. You are solely responsible for any trading decisions and outcomes. Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.