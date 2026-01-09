Gold Only Win G is an MT5 Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold).

It provides grid-style basket management with optional semi-manual control and risk control features.

Operation Modes

Mode 0: AUTO Long

Automated long entries and basket management.

Mode 1: SEMI Manual

Manual entry via on-chart buttons. The EA manages positions automatically.

Mode 2: Manager Only

No new entries. Manages existing positions only.

Key Features

Grid / Basket Management

Configurable grid step (USD-based) and lot multiplier

Limits for maximum grid orders and total lots

Safety Controls

Margin level filter (stops new entries below a threshold)

Optional basket stop level (USD normalized)

Trading session filter (start/end time)

Drop Filter (Volatility Filter)

Monitors sharp moves on a selected timeframe

Optional rebound confirmation after a drop before resuming normal operation

Optional Trailing Logic

Can switch to trailing after TP conditions (instead of immediate close)

Chart Visualization

Average price line, next grid reference line, and target/TP line

Status panel and on-chart control buttons

On-Chart Buttons (SEMI Manual)

NEW ENTRY (toggle)

ENTRY BUY / ENTRY SELL (when enabled)

BUY CLOSE / SELL CLOSE

ALL CLOSE

Main Inputs (Quick Guide)

InitialLot: first order lot size

GridStep_Dollars: grid distance in USD

GridMultiplier: lot multiplier for next grid orders

MaxGridOrders_IncludingFirst: maximum number of grid orders (including the first)

MaxTotalLots: total lot cap

UseDropFilter / DropWatchTF / DropThreshold_Dolls: volatility filter settings

TradeStartHour/Minute, TradeEndHour/Minute: trading session window

StopNewEntry_MarginLevelPct: stops new entries when margin level is below the threshold

Recommended Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: any (a stable chart such as M5–M15 is recommended)

Account type: Hedging account is recommended (netting accounts may affect grid behavior)

Start with a conservative lot size and test on a demo account first.

Important Notes & Risk Warning

Trading involves risk. This EA does not guarantee profits.

Results depend on market conditions, spreads, swaps, execution quality, and settings.

Please use proper risk management and avoid over-sizing the initial lot.