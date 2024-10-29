Srf Jpy EA 25

**Strong Scalper EA**





This highly accurate and efficient **scalping strategy** allows you to profit quickly in short timeframes. It is specifically designed for the **USDJPY** currency pair and has shown outstanding results in **backtests**. In addition to USDJPY, this EA can adapt to other currency pairs and indices as well.

Suitable for + $500 accounts Balance Message us to receive settings for prop firm challenges

**Features**:

- **High profitability** with numerous trades per day

- **Advanced algorithms** to identify the best entry and exit points

- **Automatic risk management** with Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) settings

- **Compatible with various currency pairs and indices**





We recommend trying it on a backtest (Set balance $1000) and purchasing with **full confidence**.





Contact us to receive specific settings for the following currency pairs and indices:

- **XAU (Gold)**

- **GBPUSD**

- **US30 (Dow Jones)**







