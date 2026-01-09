Gold Only Win G

Gold Only Win G is an MT5 Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold).
It provides grid-style basket management with optional semi-manual control and risk control features.

Operation Modes
Mode 0: AUTO Long
Automated long entries and basket management.

Mode 1: SEMI Manual
Manual entry via on-chart buttons. The EA manages positions automatically.

Mode 2: Manager Only
No new entries. Manages existing positions only.

Key Features
Grid / Basket Management

  • Configurable grid step (USD-based) and lot multiplier

  • Limits for maximum grid orders and total lots

Safety Controls

  • Margin level filter (stops new entries below a threshold)

  • Optional basket stop level (USD normalized)

  • Trading session filter (start/end time)

Drop Filter (Volatility Filter)

  • Monitors sharp moves on a selected timeframe

  • Optional rebound confirmation after a drop before resuming normal operation

Optional Trailing Logic

  • Can switch to trailing after TP conditions (instead of immediate close)

Chart Visualization

  • Average price line, next grid reference line, and target/TP line

  • Status panel and on-chart control buttons

On-Chart Buttons (SEMI Manual)

  • NEW ENTRY (toggle)

  • ENTRY BUY / ENTRY SELL (when enabled)

  • BUY CLOSE / SELL CLOSE

  • ALL CLOSE

Main Inputs (Quick Guide)

  • InitialLot: first order lot size

  • GridStep_Dollars: grid distance in USD

  • GridMultiplier: lot multiplier for next grid orders

  • MaxGridOrders_IncludingFirst: maximum number of grid orders (including the first)

  • MaxTotalLots: total lot cap

  • UseDropFilter / DropWatchTF / DropThreshold_Dolls: volatility filter settings

  • TradeStartHour/Minute, TradeEndHour/Minute: trading session window

  • StopNewEntry_MarginLevelPct: stops new entries when margin level is below the threshold

Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: any (a stable chart such as M5–M15 is recommended)

  • Account type: Hedging account is recommended (netting accounts may affect grid behavior)

  • Start with a conservative lot size and test on a demo account first.

Important Notes & Risk Warning
Trading involves risk. This EA does not guarantee profits.
Results depend on market conditions, spreads, swaps, execution quality, and settings.
Please use proper risk management and avoid over-sizing the initial lot.


