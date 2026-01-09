Gold Only Win G
- Experts
- Shunsuke Kanaya
- Version: 2.130
- Activations: 10
Gold Only Win G is an MT5 Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold).
It provides grid-style basket management with optional semi-manual control and risk control features.
Operation Modes
Mode 0: AUTO Long
Automated long entries and basket management.
Mode 1: SEMI Manual
Manual entry via on-chart buttons. The EA manages positions automatically.
Mode 2: Manager Only
No new entries. Manages existing positions only.
Key Features
Grid / Basket Management
-
Configurable grid step (USD-based) and lot multiplier
-
Limits for maximum grid orders and total lots
Safety Controls
-
Margin level filter (stops new entries below a threshold)
-
Optional basket stop level (USD normalized)
-
Trading session filter (start/end time)
Drop Filter (Volatility Filter)
-
Monitors sharp moves on a selected timeframe
-
Optional rebound confirmation after a drop before resuming normal operation
Optional Trailing Logic
-
Can switch to trailing after TP conditions (instead of immediate close)
Chart Visualization
-
Average price line, next grid reference line, and target/TP line
-
Status panel and on-chart control buttons
On-Chart Buttons (SEMI Manual)
-
NEW ENTRY (toggle)
-
ENTRY BUY / ENTRY SELL (when enabled)
-
BUY CLOSE / SELL CLOSE
-
ALL CLOSE
Main Inputs (Quick Guide)
-
InitialLot: first order lot size
-
GridStep_Dollars: grid distance in USD
-
GridMultiplier: lot multiplier for next grid orders
-
MaxGridOrders_IncludingFirst: maximum number of grid orders (including the first)
-
MaxTotalLots: total lot cap
-
UseDropFilter / DropWatchTF / DropThreshold_Dolls: volatility filter settings
-
TradeStartHour/Minute, TradeEndHour/Minute: trading session window
-
StopNewEntry_MarginLevelPct: stops new entries when margin level is below the threshold
Recommended Setup
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframe: any (a stable chart such as M5–M15 is recommended)
-
Account type: Hedging account is recommended (netting accounts may affect grid behavior)
-
Start with a conservative lot size and test on a demo account first.
Important Notes & Risk Warning
Trading involves risk. This EA does not guarantee profits.
Results depend on market conditions, spreads, swaps, execution quality, and settings.
Please use proper risk management and avoid over-sizing the initial lot.