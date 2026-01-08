AcurateTrendPromax

# **AcurateTrendProMax 3.22**  
### *The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Trend Trading EA*

---

## **🔥 PROFESSIONAL TREND TRADING, PERFECTED**

Experience the future of automated trading with **AcurateTrendProMax** – the sophisticated EA that combines multi-timeframe trend analysis with institutional-grade risk management. Whether you're trading forex, crypto, metals, or indices, this powerful system adapts to any market condition.

---

## **✨ CORE FEATURES**

### **🎯 Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis**
- **9-Timeframe Integration**: Simultaneously analyzes M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN1
- **Triple EMA System**: Combines for precision
- **Consensus Trading**: Opens positions only when multiple timeframes confirm the trend direction
- **Reverse Mode**: Optional counter-trend trading for contrarian strategies

### **🛡️ Institutional-Grade Risk Management**
- **ATR-Based Stop Loss/Take Profit**: Dynamic position sizing based on market volatility
- **Safe Stop Validation**: Prevents broker rejections with intelligent stop distance calculation
- **Trailing Stop System**: Automatically locks in profits as trends develop
- **Maximum Risk Control**: Configurable risk percentage with automatic lot size optimization
- **Spread Protection**: Won't trade during high-spread market conditions

### **📊 Professional Dashboard**
- **Real-Time Monitoring**: View all open positions with profit/loss calculations
- **Trade History**: Complete transaction log with filtering capabilities
- **Account Analytics**: Balance, equity, margin, and free margin at a glance
- **Export Functionality**: CSV export for record-keeping and tax purposes
- **User-Friendly Interface**: Clean, intuitive design for easy operation

---

## **⚙️ ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY**

### **Intelligent Position Management**
- **Opposite Position Closing**: Automatically closes conflicting positions on new signals
- **Maximum Position Limit**: Prevent over-trading with configurable position limits
- **Daily Trade Limits**: Control trading frequency to match your strategy
- **Magic Number System**: Isolate EA trades for easy tracking and management

### **Validation-Tested Reliability**
- **Strategy Tester Optimized**: Passes rigorous MetaTrader 5 validation testing
- **No Money Error Prevention**: Smart lot size calculation prevents margin calls
- **Cross-Symbol Compatibility**: Tested on EURUSD, XAUUSD, GBPUSD, and more
- **Netting Mode Ready**: Fully compatible with modern brokerage accounts

---

## **🎨 FLEXIBLE TRADING STYLES**

### **For Conservative Traders**
- Use 0.01 micro lots with conservative ATR multipliers
- Enable maximum position limits and daily trade restrictions
- Focus on higher timeframes (H1, H4, D1) for fewer, higher-quality trades

### **For Active Traders**
- Engage Reverse Mode for counter-trend opportunities
- Use smaller ATR periods for more frequent trading
- Combine multiple symbols and timeframes for diversified exposure

### **For Professional Money Managers**
- Implement risk percentage-based position sizing
- Utilize the professional dashboard for client reporting
- Export trade history for compliance and analysis

---

## **📈 PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS**

- **✅ MetaTrader 5 Validated**: Passes all 21 critical validation checks
- **✅ Multi-Symbol Tested**: Proven on forex, gold, and major currency pairs
- **✅ Timeframe Flexible**: Works from scalping (M1) to swing trading (D1/W1)
- **✅ Risk-Aware**: Built-in safeguards prevent common trading errors

---

## **🔧 EASY SETUP**

1. **Attach to Chart**: Simple drag-and-drop installation
2. **Configure Parameters**: Set your preferred risk level and trading style
3. **Enable Trading**: Watch the professional dashboard come to life
4. **Monitor & Adjust**: Use real-time analytics to optimize performance

---

## **🎯 WHO IS THIS FOR?**

- **Beginner Traders**: Easy setup with protective defaults
- **Experienced Traders**: Deep customization for advanced strategies
- **Money Managers**: Professional tools for client account management
- **Algorithmic Developers**: Clean, well-commented code for modification

---

## **📋 SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS**

- **Platform**: MetaTrader 5 (Latest Version)
- **Account Type**: Netting Mode
- **Minimum Balance**: $100+ (Recommended)
- **Symbols**: Any liquid Forex, Crypto, or CFD instrument
- **Broker**: Any MT5 broker with reasonable spreads

---

## **🛒 WHAT YOU GET**

✅ **AcurateTrendProMax EA** (Version 3.22)  
✅ **Professional Dashboard Interface**  
✅ **Complete Source Code** (Fully Modifiable)  
✅ **Comprehensive User Guide**  
✅ **Validation-Tested Configuration**  
✅ **Lifetime Updates** (Major Bug Fixes)

---

## **🎁 SPECIAL BONUSES**

**Free Lifetime Updates** – Major bug fixes and compatibility updates  
**Priority Support** – Direct developer assistance for technical issues  
**Strategy Guide** – Advanced configuration tips for different market conditions

---

## **⚠️ RISK DISCLAIMER**

*Trading forex and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The AcurateTrendProMax EA is a tool to assist with trading decisions, but ultimate responsibility for trading outcomes rests with the user. Always test with a demo account first and never risk more than you can afford to lose.*

---

## **🚀 READY TO ELEVATE YOUR TRADING?**

**Transform your trading with institutional-grade technology at a fraction of the cost. Join hundreds of satisfied traders who trust AcurateTrendProMax for consistent, rule-based trading decisions.**

**BUY NOW or DEMO DOWNLOAD **

---

**AcurateTrendProMax 3.22** – *Where Precision Meets Profitability*
