# **AcurateTrendProMax 3.22**

### *The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Trend Trading EA*





## **🔥 PROFESSIONAL TREND TRADING, PERFECTED**





Experience the future of automated trading with **AcurateTrendProMax** – the sophisticated EA that combines multi-timeframe trend analysis with institutional-grade risk management. Whether you're trading forex, crypto, metals, or indices, this powerful system adapts to any market condition.





## **✨ CORE FEATURES**





### **🎯 Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis**

- **9-Timeframe Integration**: Simultaneously analyzes M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN1

- **Triple EMA System**: Combines for precision

- **Consensus Trading**: Opens positions only when multiple timeframes confirm the trend direction

- **Reverse Mode**: Optional counter-trend trading for contrarian strategies





### **🛡️ Institutional-Grade Risk Management**

- **ATR-Based Stop Loss/Take Profit**: Dynamic position sizing based on market volatility

- **Safe Stop Validation**: Prevents broker rejections with intelligent stop distance calculation

- **Trailing Stop System**: Automatically locks in profits as trends develop

- **Maximum Risk Control**: Configurable risk percentage with automatic lot size optimization

- **Spread Protection**: Won't trade during high-spread market conditions





### **📊 Professional Dashboard**

- **Real-Time Monitoring**: View all open positions with profit/loss calculations

- **Trade History**: Complete transaction log with filtering capabilities

- **Account Analytics**: Balance, equity, margin, and free margin at a glance

- **Export Functionality**: CSV export for record-keeping and tax purposes

- **User-Friendly Interface**: Clean, intuitive design for easy operation





## **⚙️ ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY**





### **Intelligent Position Management**

- **Opposite Position Closing**: Automatically closes conflicting positions on new signals

- **Maximum Position Limit**: Prevent over-trading with configurable position limits

- **Daily Trade Limits**: Control trading frequency to match your strategy

- **Magic Number System**: Isolate EA trades for easy tracking and management





### **Validation-Tested Reliability**

- **Strategy Tester Optimized**: Passes rigorous MetaTrader 5 validation testing

- **No Money Error Prevention**: Smart lot size calculation prevents margin calls

- **Cross-Symbol Compatibility**: Tested on EURUSD, XAUUSD, GBPUSD, and more

- **Netting Mode Ready**: Fully compatible with modern brokerage accounts





## **🎨 FLEXIBLE TRADING STYLES**





### **For Conservative Traders**

- Use 0.01 micro lots with conservative ATR multipliers

- Enable maximum position limits and daily trade restrictions

- Focus on higher timeframes (H1, H4, D1) for fewer, higher-quality trades





### **For Active Traders**

- Engage Reverse Mode for counter-trend opportunities

- Use smaller ATR periods for more frequent trading

- Combine multiple symbols and timeframes for diversified exposure





### **For Professional Money Managers**

- Implement risk percentage-based position sizing

- Utilize the professional dashboard for client reporting

- Export trade history for compliance and analysis





## **📈 PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS**





- **✅ MetaTrader 5 Validated**: Passes all 21 critical validation checks

- **✅ Multi-Symbol Tested**: Proven on forex, gold, and major currency pairs

- **✅ Timeframe Flexible**: Works from scalping (M1) to swing trading (D1/W1)

- **✅ Risk-Aware**: Built-in safeguards prevent common trading errors





## **🔧 EASY SETUP**





1. **Attach to Chart**: Simple drag-and-drop installation

2. **Configure Parameters**: Set your preferred risk level and trading style

3. **Enable Trading**: Watch the professional dashboard come to life

4. **Monitor & Adjust**: Use real-time analytics to optimize performance





## **🎯 WHO IS THIS FOR?**





- **Beginner Traders**: Easy setup with protective defaults

- **Experienced Traders**: Deep customization for advanced strategies

- **Money Managers**: Professional tools for client account management

- **Algorithmic Developers**: Clean, well-commented code for modification





## **📋 SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS**





- **Platform**: MetaTrader 5 (Latest Version)

- **Account Type**: Netting Mode

- **Minimum Balance**: $100+ (Recommended)

- **Symbols**: Any liquid Forex, Crypto, or CFD instrument

- **Broker**: Any MT5 broker with reasonable spreads





## **🛒 WHAT YOU GET**





✅ **AcurateTrendProMax EA** (Version 3.22)

✅ **Professional Dashboard Interface**

✅ **Complete Source Code** (Fully Modifiable)

✅ **Comprehensive User Guide**

✅ **Validation-Tested Configuration**

✅ **Lifetime Updates** (Major Bug Fixes)





## **🎁 SPECIAL BONUSES**





**Free Lifetime Updates** – Major bug fixes and compatibility updates

**Priority Support** – Direct developer assistance for technical issues

**Strategy Guide** – Advanced configuration tips for different market conditions





## **⚠️ RISK DISCLAIMER**





*Trading forex and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The AcurateTrendProMax EA is a tool to assist with trading decisions, but ultimate responsibility for trading outcomes rests with the user. Always test with a demo account first and never risk more than you can afford to lose.*





## **🚀 READY TO ELEVATE YOUR TRADING?**





**Transform your trading with institutional-grade technology at a fraction of the cost. Join hundreds of satisfied traders who trust AcurateTrendProMax for consistent, rule-based trading decisions.**





**BUY NOW or DEMO DOWNLOAD **





**AcurateTrendProMax 3.22** – *Where Precision Meets Profitability*