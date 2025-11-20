Market Trader AI Pro

PROP FIRM READY! 

EA not using grid, martingale, etc.


The Expert Advisor works on LSTM neural network. The Expert Advisor trades simultaneously on 29 standard symbols.

  • Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.
  • Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads
  • IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
  • Leverage - at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended
  •               - at least 1:30 for Low-Medium, Low and Very Low risk levels
  • Account type: Hedge
    • Timeframe for trading H1
    • Optimization period: 2024 - 2025
    • EA not using grid, martingale, etc.
    • Minimum deposit: $1000
    IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
    Specifications:

    • Every trade is protected with 250 pips SL
    • Exit strategy incorporates a trailing stop using a H1 Chart
    • Orders are split into 6 smaller orders and losing ones can be closed using profit harnessed by the winning orders.
    • Autolot function incorporated
    • Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect for most brokers that use a GMT+2 with DST server time. If your broker has different server time, small time setting adjustments need to be done!
    • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)
    • You can find backtest results in comment section !

    Symbol for placing the Expert Advisor any of the standard symbols.

    The price will increase by $150 with every 20 purchases. Final price $27999

    Only these symbols are traded from one chart, one symbol at a time, any prefixes and suffixes in currency pairs are allowed:

    • GBPCAD
    • GBPAUD
    • GBPUSD
    • CADJPY
    • GBPJPY
    • GBPCHF
    • EURCAD
    • EURJPY
    • NZDUSD

    • EURUSD
    • EURCHF
    • EURGBP
    • USDCAD
    • AUDCHF
    • AUDCAD
    • AUDUSD
    • USDCHF
    • AUDJPY
    • EURAUD
    • USDJPY
    • CHFJPY
    • XAUUSD
    • NZDUSD
    • NZDJPY
    • NZDCHF
    • NZDCAD
    • GBPNZD
    • CADCHF
    • USDSGD
    • AUDNZD
    • EURNZD

    Technical Strategy Description – Market Trader AI Pro 

    Market Trader AI Pro v1.03 is a fully automated, self-adapting Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines classical price-action logic with an embedded, continuously retraining neural network. The robot works exclusively on the H1 timeframe and currently supports 28 major and cross currency pairs.

    Core Architecture

    • Neural Network Topology: 112 → 7 → 1 fully connected feed-forward network
    • Input Layer (112 neurons): Normalized closing prices of the last 112 bars (approximately 4.5 days on H1). Each price is normalized individually per symbol using a running min-max scaler: normalized_price = 2 × (price − min) / (max − min) − 1 → range [-1, 1]
    • Hidden Layer (7 neurons) + Output Layer (1 neuron): hyperbolic tangent (tanh) activation function both for hidden and output layers.
    • Activation derivative: 1 − x² (used during back-propagation).

    Pre-training & Embedded Weights

    • For each of the 28 supported symbols, a separate set of optimally trained weights and biases is compiled directly into the .ex5 file as binary resources (#resource "weights_1.03XXXYYY.bin").
    • At startup the EA automatically detects the current chart symbol and loads the corresponding pre-trained weights — no generic “one-size-fits-all” model.
    • If (for any reason) the resource is missing, the network initializes with small random weights and immediately starts training from scratch.

    Online Self-Retraining Mechanism

    • Retraining trigger: every 20 new completed H1 bars (input parameter TrainAfterBars, default = 20).
    • Training dataset: the most recent 340 bars (input TrainingBars).
    • Target calculation: simple binary direction of the next bar target = (Close[i-1] > Close[i]) ? +1 : -1
    • Training process: 270 epochs (input Epochs) of standard stochastic gradient descent with fixed learning rate 0.0155.
    • After retraining is completed, the updated weights instantly replace the current ones — the robot literally “learns” while trading live.

    Signal Generation

    • On every new H1 bar the network performs a forward pass using the latest 112 normalized closing prices.
    • Raw output is interpreted as follows: Buy → output > +SignalThreshold (default 0.0005) Sell → output < −SignalThreshold
    • Only one position per symbol is allowed at any time (no grid/martingale).

    Money Management

    • Risk per trade: 0.2 % of current balance by default (input RiskPercentage = 0.002).
    • Lot size is calculated dynamically using tick value and a very wide protective Stop-Loss (50 000 points = 5000 pips on 5-digit quoting) — effectively the SL is almost never hit; it exists only for broker compliance and lot-size calculation accuracy.

    Take-Profit & Exit Rules

    • Fixed Take-Profit = 70 points (7 pips on 5-digit quotes) by default.
    • No trailing stop, no breakeven — the strategy relies entirely on the neural network’s short-term directional accuracy.

    Key Advantages of This Approach

    1. Extremely low prediction horizon (1 bar ahead) → the network only has to be slightly better than 50/50 to generate consistent profit.
    2. Per-symbol specialized weights + continuous online adaptation → the EA automatically adjusts to regime changes (trending ↔ ranging ↔ high-volatility periods).
    3. No external dependencies — everything (weights, training, inference) runs inside pure MQL5, works on VPS without Python or DLLs in the current version.





