KT Quick Risk Calculator is a professional utility tool for MetaTrader 4.

It is designed to improve your workflow by providing instant calculations using an interactive measuring tool.





[Main Function]

This tool allows you to interactively measure the distance between two points on the chart and immediately see the potential result in your account currency based on a fixed lot size.





[Key Features]

1. Smart Interaction: Hold [Ctrl] + Drag Left Mouse Button to measure.

2. Instant Data: Displays Points and Value in account currency instantly.

3. Universal Support: Compatible with XAUUSD, Indices, and all major pairs.

4. Clean Interface: The drawing tool automatically disappears after measurement.





[How to Use]

Activate the cursor: First, click the crosshair icon on the MT4 toolbar, or press the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + F.

Tip: You can also click the chart window to ensure it's active, or directly click the middle mouse button (scroll wheel) to quickly switch to the crosshair.

Lock the starting point: Move the crosshair to the price level you want to start calculating.

Combined operation: Hold down the Ctrl key on the keyboard with your left hand, and press and hold the left mouse button with your right hand to drag.

Read the results: During the dragging process, the black panel next to the mouse will display the current lot size, points, and converted profit/loss amount (Money) in real time.

Automatic cleanup: When you release the left mouse button, the measurement lines and data panel will automatically disappear, leaving no junk objects on the chart.