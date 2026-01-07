KT Quick Risk Calculator
- インディケータ
- Zhao Bing Wang
- バージョン: 1.0
[How to Use]
Activate the cursor: First, click the crosshair icon on the MT4 toolbar, or press the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + F.
Tip: You can also click the chart window to ensure it's active, or directly click the middle mouse button (scroll wheel) to quickly switch to the crosshair.
Lock the starting point: Move the crosshair to the price level you want to start calculating.
Combined operation: Hold down the Ctrl key on the keyboard with your left hand, and press and hold the left mouse button with your right hand to drag.
Read the results: During the dragging process, the black panel next to the mouse will display the current lot size, points, and converted profit/loss amount (Money) in real time.
Automatic cleanup: When you release the left mouse button, the measurement lines and data panel will automatically disappear, leaving no junk objects on the chart.