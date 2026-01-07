🔷 EMA Trend MACD EA

Professional Trend-Following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

📌 Product Overview

EMA Trend MACD EA is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5.

It trades only in the direction of a confirmed trend using EMA bias combined with MACD line cross confirmation, helping traders avoid false signals and overtrading.

This EA is suitable for traders who prefer clean logic, disciplined risk control, and stable performance.

⭐ Key Advantages

✔ Trades with the trend only (no counter-trend trading)

✔ Uses EMA Bias (Fast > Mid > Slow) to confirm market direction

✔ Entry confirmed by MACD Main & Signal Line crossover

✔ Opens only one position per direction (Buy / Sell)

✔ Built-in protection against high spread, slippage, and insufficient margin

✔ Flexible Lot Size Management (Fixed / Auto / Risk %)

✔ Fully compliant with MQL5 Market standards

⚙️ Trading Strategy Explained (Simple)

Trend Detection (EMA Bias) Buy only when Fast EMA > Mid EMA > Slow EMA

Sell only when Fast EMA < Mid EMA < Slow EMA Entry Confirmation (MACD) Buy when MACD Main crosses above Signal line

Sell when MACD Main crosses below Signal line Trade Management One trade per direction at a time

No duplicate orders

New trade only after previous trade hits SL or TP

🛡 Built-in Safety Filters

Spread filter (points)

Slippage filter (points)

Free margin check (prevents “Not enough money” error)

Market execution protection

📊 Lot Size Management

You can choose one of three lot calculation modes:

Fixed Lot Manual fixed lot size Auto Lot Automatically calculates lot size

Example: $1000 balance = 0.01 lot Risk Percentage Calculates lot based on: Risk % × Account Equity ÷ Stop Loss

🧩 Input Parameters

▶ Trend & Signal Settings

EMA Fast Period – Fast EMA period

EMA Mid Period – Medium EMA period

EMA Slow Period – Slow EMA period

MACD Fast Period – MACD fast EMA

MACD Slow Period – MACD slow EMA

MACD Signal Period – MACD signal line

▶ Trade Settings

Stop Loss (Points) – Stop loss distance

Take Profit (Points) – Take profit distance

▶ Protection Settings

Max Spread (Points) – Maximum allowed spread

Max Slippage (Points) – Maximum allowed slippage

▶ Lot Management

Lot Mode Fixed Lot Auto Lot Risk Percentage

Fixed Lot Size

Risk Percentage (%)

📈 Recommended Symbols & Timeframes

Symbols : Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices

Timeframes : M15, M30, H1

Broker Type: ECN / Low-spread brokers recommended

⚠️ Important Notes

No martingale

No grid

No hedging

No scalping

Trades only when conditions are fully confirmed

🎯 Who Is This EA For?

✔ Traders who prefer trend-following strategies

✔ Traders who want simple logic with professional risk control

✔ Traders who want a clean EA without risky money management



