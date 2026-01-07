EMA Trend MACD

🔷 EMA Trend MACD EA

Professional Trend-Following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

📌 Product Overview

EMA Trend MACD EA is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5.
It trades only in the direction of a confirmed trend using EMA bias combined with MACD line cross confirmation, helping traders avoid false signals and overtrading.

This EA is suitable for traders who prefer clean logic, disciplined risk control, and stable performance.

⭐ Key Advantages

✔ Trades with the trend only (no counter-trend trading)
✔ Uses EMA Bias (Fast > Mid > Slow) to confirm market direction
✔ Entry confirmed by MACD Main & Signal Line crossover
✔ Opens only one position per direction (Buy / Sell)
✔ Built-in protection against high spread, slippage, and insufficient margin
✔ Flexible Lot Size Management (Fixed / Auto / Risk %)
✔ Fully compliant with MQL5 Market standards

⚙️ Trading Strategy Explained (Simple)

  1. Trend Detection (EMA Bias)

    • Buy only when Fast EMA > Mid EMA > Slow EMA

    • Sell only when Fast EMA < Mid EMA < Slow EMA

  2. Entry Confirmation (MACD)

    • Buy when MACD Main crosses above Signal line

    • Sell when MACD Main crosses below Signal line

  3. Trade Management

    • One trade per direction at a time

    • No duplicate orders

    • New trade only after previous trade hits SL or TP

🛡 Built-in Safety Filters

  • Spread filter (points)

  • Slippage filter (points)

  • Free margin check (prevents “Not enough money” error)

  • Market execution protection

📊 Lot Size Management

You can choose one of three lot calculation modes:

  1. Fixed Lot

    • Manual fixed lot size

  2. Auto Lot

    • Automatically calculates lot size

    • Example: $1000 balance = 0.01 lot

  3. Risk Percentage

    • Calculates lot based on:

      Risk % × Account Equity ÷ Stop Loss

🧩 Input Parameters

▶ Trend & Signal Settings

  • EMA Fast Period – Fast EMA period

  • EMA Mid Period – Medium EMA period

  • EMA Slow Period – Slow EMA period

  • MACD Fast Period – MACD fast EMA

  • MACD Slow Period – MACD slow EMA

  • MACD Signal Period – MACD signal line

▶ Trade Settings

  • Stop Loss (Points) – Stop loss distance

  • Take Profit (Points) – Take profit distance

▶ Protection Settings

  • Max Spread (Points) – Maximum allowed spread

  • Max Slippage (Points) – Maximum allowed slippage

▶ Lot Management

  • Lot Mode

    • Fixed Lot

    • Auto Lot

    • Risk Percentage

  • Fixed Lot Size

  • Risk Percentage (%)

📈 Recommended Symbols & Timeframes

  • Symbols: Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices

  • Timeframes: M15, M30, H1

  • Broker Type: ECN / Low-spread brokers recommended

⚠️ Important Notes

  • No martingale

  • No grid

  • No hedging

  • No scalping

  • Trades only when conditions are fully confirmed

🎯 Who Is This EA For?

✔ Traders who prefer trend-following strategies
✔ Traders who want simple logic with professional risk control
✔ Traders who want a clean EA without risky money management



