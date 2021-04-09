License Manager EA

License Panel Integration Guide

This EA uses a license panel system to verify usage before running trading logic.

File Placement

  • Place LICENSE_SINGLE.mqh in the same folder as your EA .mq5 file.
  • If using a subfolder, update the #include path in the EA file.

Integration Steps

  1. Include the License File
    #include "LICENSE_SINGLE.mqh"
  2. Initialization (OnInit)
    Call the license check when the EA starts:
    VerifyLicense();
  3. Deinitialization (OnDeinit)
    Clean up license resources when EA is removed:
    HandleLicenseOnDeinit();
  4. Chart Event Handling (OnChartEvent)
    Pass chart events to the license panel:
    HandleLicenseOnChartEvent(id, lparam, dparam, sparam);
  5. Tick Validation (OnTick)
    Check license status on every tick before executing trading logic:
    if(!HandleLicenseOnTick()) { Print("License is not valid — removing EA from chart."); return; }
  6. Optional Timer Validation (OnTimer)
    Periodically re-check the license if using timers:
    if(!HandleLicenseOnTimer()) { Print("License is not valid — removing EA from chart."); IsLicenseValid = false; }

 Required Functions in LICENSE_SINGLE.mqh

  • VerifyLicense()
  • HandleLicenseOnDeinit()
  • HandleLicenseOnChartEvent()
  • HandleLicenseOnTick()
  • HandleLicenseOnTimer()
  • IsLicenseValid (global variable)

Behavior

  • If the license is invalid, EA trading logic will not execute.
  • A message will be printed in the Experts tab when blocked.
  • EA may auto-remove from the chart if invalid.

Need a Custom License?

Looking for an indicator or want to create your own specific license? Reach out to us or create a direct order!

Or create a direct order from the freelance section
